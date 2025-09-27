Genshin Impact Blue Amber Lake robot puzzle guide

Solving the robot puzzle in the Blue Amber Lake area of Nod-Krai's Lempo Isle can reward players with one Exquisite Chest containing five Primogems. Similar to other robot puzzles in this region, you will need to find and bring three robots back to the location of the puzzle and combine them in order to unlock the locked chest.

Since the location of the robots that need to be found are not marked on the map, players might find this puzzle a little challenging. Hence, this article provides a guide on finding all the robots required to solve this puzzle in the Blue Amber Lake area of Nod-Krai.

Genshin Impact Blue Amber Lake robot puzzle: Location

Location of the puzzle in Blue Amber Lake (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

As stated, this particular puzzle can be found in the Blue Amber Lake region of Lempo Isle. To get here, teleport to the eastern Blue Amber Lake teleport waypoint, and make your way straight southwest till you reach a campfire. You will find the locked Exquisite Chest in this area.

Genshin Impact Blue Amber Lake robot puzzle: How to solve

Once you approach the location of the puzzle containing the locked Exquisite Chest, you will find a "3" displayed above the chest. This means that you will need to find and bring back three robots to this location.

Follow these steps to do so:

1) Find the first robot

The first robot can be found directly underneath the location of the puzzle, with a Nod-Krai Mora Chest near it. Walk up to the robot, and click on the "Activate" button. Bring it back to the location of the puzzle (walk ahead and it will follow you).

2) Find the second robot

The second robot can be found beside a pile of metal boxes near the campfire. Activate the robot and bring it back to the area with the locked chest.

3) Find the third robot

The third robot is located a little farther away near the lake, west of the puzzle's location. Similar to the previous robots, activate this one too and bring it back to where the other robots are waiting.

4) Combine the robots

Once all three robots are back, click on the "Combine" button, which will now appear on the screen. Doing so will solve the puzzle and unlock the Exquisite Chest, which you can open and claim.

Also read: Genshin Impact Starsand Shoal robot puzzle location and chest guide

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

