Genshin Impact blue item: Glaze lily locations for five flushes of fortune event

Genshin Impact has given some players a hard time with the Five Flushes of Fortune event on Day 4. The event requires photographs of blue-colored items to grant a color-themed card.

Players will need to capture 10 of these blue photos to utilize the allotted films per day. Players can then collect eight fortune troves as rewards during the event.

Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune event requirement for Day 4

Glaze lily locations in Genshin Impact

Location 1: Near Qingce village

The crop fields near Qingce village have plenty of Glaze lilies located a fair distance from each other. After teleporting to the nearest waypoint, players can glide over the fields to look at the whole area and locate Glaze lilies.

Qingce village crop fields

Glaze lily in the fields

Players with low graphic settings may need to get closer to the markers to spot the flowers among the other plants. Players are recommended to stay alert in the fields because certain flowers are located near anemo slimes. Anemo slimes may trigger annoying fights.

Glaze lily locations near Qingce village

The only other location to find Glaze lilies is at the Liyue Harbor. It's difficult to spot the flowers here, as this area is quite crowded. Players with the character "Qiqi" in their party will be able to spot this Liyue specialty on their minimap when nearby. This is due to Qiqi's passive talent.

Glaze lily locations near Liyue Harbor/ Sea of clouds

These are the only two locations where players can find Glaze lily. The scarcity of the material is why players often complain that it is difficult to take photographs of blue items.

