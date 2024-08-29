Genshin Impact bug allows Mualani to do infinite surfing

Genshin Impact's latest 5.0 update has introduced the new Natlan region and characters native to it. Units from the Pyro nation are capable of using unique exploration mechanics via their Nightsoul's Blessings, with Mualani being able to surf across distances on her Sharky Surfboard. While the Hydro 5-star character can only do so for a limited amount of time, a newly discovered bug can change that.

@hxg_diluc on X recently shared footage of a bug that allows players to use Mualani's surf ability for an infinite amount of time. While it is likely to get fixed as it may not have been intended, Mualani-havers may want to try it out for themselves while they still can.

This article discusses the Mualani infinite surf bug in Genshin Impact and how to use it.

Genshin Impact player discovers bug allowing Mualani Infinite surfing time

@hxg_diluc shared the above footage recently on X where fans can see the player use Mualani's surf ability for a significant amount of time. Moreover, they also seem to be using the Sharky Surfboard for long periods in Mondstadt. The post suggests that this may be a result of a bug present in Genshin Impact's latest 5.0 update.

The leaker also shared the steps on how to exploit this glitch, and players who have Mualani in-game can use the steps mentioned below to trigger infinite surf:

Start by selecting any character other than Mualani.

Find a Saurian in the wilderness of the Natlan region and get close to it so you can see the Saurian transformation button.

Try to transform into Saurian with the internet off (Image via HoYoverse)

Switch off your internet and then click on the Saurian transformation button. Keep in mind to only turn off the internet, and not the Wi-Fi, as the latter will bring out the loading icon.

Due to the internet being off, you will be unable to transform into the Saurian and will revert back into the selected character.

Jump and switch to Mualani (Image via HoYoverse)

Then jump and simultaneously select Mualani as the active character to cast her traversal ability.

Restore the internet connection. The character will immediately transform into the Saurian at this point as that was initiated first.

Transform from Saurian into Mualani after restoring the connection to trigger the glitch (Image via HoYoverse)

Transform back to Mualani and the infinite surf glitch will be triggered.

At this point, Mualani's surf ability can be used as long as the player desires and will not consume Nightsoul points or Phlogiston. However, be careful that infinite surf ends if the player switches to another character or uses Mualani's Elemental Skill.

Infinite surf bug works on Kachina in her Turbo Twirly state

The bug can also be used with Kachina's Turbo Twirly (Image via HoYoverse)

F2P players and others who do not have her yet can exploit the infinite surfing bug using the free 4-star character, Kachina. She is a Geo Polearm user that players can obtain by partaking in the Natlan Chapter of the Archon Quest.

By following the above-mentioned steps, but with Kachina instead, players can use her Turbo Twirly ability for an infinite duration.

