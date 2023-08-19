Genshin Impact Bulle Fruit locations and Best uses

Genshin Impact has brought many new flora and fauna with the latest Fontaine update. Bulle Fruit is one of multiple new local specialties added to the game. These fruits are multipurpose resources abundantly found in specific parts of the Fontaine region. Players can find them in the wild growing of Chihua trees or buy them from vendors.

The Bulle Fruits look like oranges but have more usage than a cooking ingredient or recovery fruit. In this article, we will cover everything players need to know about them in Genshin Impact, including where to harvest and where to use.

Locations of all Bulle Fruit in Genshin Impact & more

Bulle Fruit growing in Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can opt for three different sources to obtain Bulle fruits in-game. Here is a quick overview of the sources:

Growing on Chihua Trees in Fontaine

Buying from Fontaine Vendors

Expedition Reward

The Bulle fruits grow in groups of three on Chihua Trees in specific parts of Fontiane regions. Once harvested from the wild, these local specialties will take around 48 hours to respawn at the same locations.

Bulle Fruit growing in Beryl Region (Image via HoYoverse)

As shown in the images, players can explore the northern part of the Court of Fontaine, the areas near the Opera House, and the Beryl Region to find ample Bulle fruits. Those who don't want to run around to collect them can choose to buy them from vendors or send characters to expeditions.

Genshin Impact players can buy the local specialty from the NPC vendor Eugenie. You can buy a total of 15 Bulle Fruits for 3600 Mora from her shop, which refreshes every three days.

Furthermore, players can also send characters to Mont Esus expeditions to receive Bulle fruits as a reward. Depending on the duration of the expedition (4hr/8hr/12hr/20hr), you can collect around 1-12 Bulle fruits.

Best Use of Bulle Fruits in Genshin Impact

Bulle Fruits needed to buy blueprints (Image via HoYoverse)

The Bulle Fruits can be used for the following purposes in Genshin Impact:

Buying Fontaine craftable weapon blueprints

Crafting Fish Bait

Cooking Ingredient

Recovery Dish

The most important use of this fruit is to obtain new craftable weapon blueprints from Fontaine's blacksmith, Estelle. As shown in the image above, three craftable weapons (Tidal Shadow, Rightful Reward, and Finale of the Deep) require a total of 30 Bulle fruits to obtain them.

They can also be mixed with other Genshin Impact resources to make fish bait (sour bait) or ATK-boosting food items. Lastly, instead of mixing the fruit with other ingredients, it can also be directly consumed by characters to replenish 300 HP.