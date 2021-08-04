Genshin Impact changes daily check-in rewards: New list of rewards revealed

Genshin Impact has restructured its daily check-in rewards and now offers a few different items as well.

Players can use the daily check-in page to get free in-game rewards in Genshin Impact. Various currencies, level up materials, and even a few Primogems are available to players who make use of this system.

Rewards reset every month, and as of August 2021, they are a little different from what’s been seen prior.

Genshin Impact daily check-in rewards in August 2021

Genshin Impact daily check-in (image via miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact daily check-in page now awards players the following rewards over the span of a month:

60 Primogems

59,000 Mora

26 Adventurer’s Experience

6 Hero’s Wit

16 Fine Enhancement Ore

12 cooked dishes

To get all of these rewards, players must be signed in to their miHoYo account and claim rewards on this page every day of the month. The rewards above apply to August 2021 and for the foreseeable months, until Genshin Impact decides to change the rewards again.

Primogems

Primogems from daily check-in (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can earn up to 60 Primogems each month from the Genshin Impact daily check-in. On three specific days, check-in awards 20 Primogems.

Before Genshin Impact changed the daily check-in this month, players could still get 60 Primogems each period, but on different days. Previously, Genshin Impact sent Primogems on days 7, 14, and 21. Now, however, the days are 5, 12, and 19.

Mora

Mora from daily check-in (image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can earn up to 59,000 Mora this month by using the daily check-in. This sum is comprised of 10 days worth of rewards, where players get 5,000 or 8,000 Mora each time.

Character Level-up materials

Adventurer's Experience from daily check-in (image via Genshin Impact)

Players can obtain up to 26 Adventurer’s Experience and six Hero’s Wits if they check in at least 28 days out of the month. This is more level-up material than during July's daily check-in, where 23 Adventurer's Experience and five Hero's Wits were available.

In August, on the first and sixth days of each of the first four weeks, players receive 2-5 Adventurer’s Experience. Also, on days 25 and 28, the check-in system awards three Hero’s Wits.

Fine Enhancement Ore

Fine Enhancement Ore from daily check-in (image via Genshin Impact)

The Fine Enhancement Ore rewards are the same as they were previously, both in number and in the days when they're awarded.

A total of 16 Fine Enhancement Ores are available in the daily check-in. Players can get these weapon-enhancing materials on the second day of each of the first four weeks.

Cooked Dishes

Fisherman's Toast (image via Genshin Impact)

Previously, Genshin Impact awarded ingredients like Raw Meat for participating in the daily check-in. However, as of August 2021, ingredient rewards have been replaced with cooked dishes.

Genshin Impact players can obtain the following dishes by using the daily check-in.

3 Sweet Madames (Day 5)

3 Fried Radish Balls (Day 12)

3 Fisherman's Toast (Day 19)

3 Almond Tofu (Day 26)

The daily check-in is one of the easiest ways to earn free items in Genshin Impact. With the click of a button on the check-in page, rewards like these are sent straight to the in-game mailbox.

Also read: How to collect Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact: Farming locations and process explained

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul