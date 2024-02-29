Ayato, Jean, and many other Genshin Impact characters have birthdays in March. Players will receive personalized emails from these units along with freebies. The freebies can vary from special food items that provide heals and buffs upon consumption. Do note that you still receive these birthday emails even if you don't own a single copy of these characters. This creates an emotional bond between the fictional characters and the community.

In this article, we will highlight all Genshin Impact characters who will celebrate their birthday in March. You will also learn about the various freebies you can claim.

List of all Genshin Impact character birthdays in March 2024

Along with all the characters, you can also celebrate Traveler's birthday in March. If players set Traveler's birthday in December, they can expect a birthday mail and special cake sent to their in-game mailbox.

Qiqi Birthday: March 3

2023 birthday artwork for Qiqi (Image via HoYoverse)

Qiqi will be the first Genshin Impact character to have her birthday celebrated by the community in December. She is a popular five-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact, with a unique backstory as a zombie with exceptional medical skills.

You can expect to receive her specialty dish called No Tomorrow. Consuming this will provide the whole party with a 20% CRIT Rate and 20% CRIT DMG for 300 seconds.

Yaoyao Birthday: March 6

2023 Birthday artwork for Yaoyao (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao's birthday falls right after Qiqi's. She is the only 4-star Dendro unit that originates from the Liyue region. Since her debut, she has earned her place in the meta as one of the best 4-star healers for many popular teams. You can expect to receive her specialty dish called Qingce Household Dish, along with other in-game resources.

This special food item can increase all party members' ATK by 234 for 300 seconds upon consumption.

Shenhe Birthday: March 10

Shenhe's 2023 birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, we have Shenhe, whose birthday falls on March 10 in Genshin Impact. She is the premiere 5-star Cryo support unit. With her entire kit, Shenhe can provide strong buffs and debuffs for Cryo DPS units. On her birthday mail, you can claim her specialty dish called Heartstring Noodles.

This special food item provides 274 ATK to all party members for 300 seconds.

Jean Birthday: March 14

Jean 2023 birthday artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Jean is another 5-star unit that can be obtained from Genshin Impact character banners. Her birthday is on March 14, and you will receive Heartstring Noodles along with other items. Consuming this special food item will increase all party members' ATK by 274 for 300 seconds.

Noelle Birthday: March 21

Official birthday artwork 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Noelle is a 4-star Genshin Impact character who has her birthday in the last week of March. She is a Geo Claymore user who sends Lighter-Than-Air Pancake in her birthday mail. This is her specialty dish, which revives character, restores 15% of the max HP, and provides an additional 550 HP.

Ayato Birthday: March 26

Official birthday artwork 2023 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayato is the last character to celebrate his birthday in March. He is a strong 5-star Hydro DPS unit with tons of team flexibility. In his birthday mail, you can expect to receive his specialty dish called Quiet Elegance.

Consuming this item will increase all party member's shield strength by 35% for 300 seconds.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.