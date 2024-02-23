Genshin Impact 4.4 tier-list for 5-star characters

Genshin Impact's current 4.4 update has introduced Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer, and Gaming to the game. While the former is an amazing Anemo support unit, the latter is a Plunge attack-focused Pyro DPS. These are extremely popular characters and have solidified their place in the game's meta.

Considering how much the latest 5-star Xianyun has influenced team building and enabled older units, this article will provide a definitive tier list of all 5-star characters in Genshin Impact's version 4.4. The strongest and most useful fighters will be placed in the SS-tier, while those who have fallen off in the game will be put at the bottom in the D-tier.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact tier list for 5-star characters (February 2024)

Genshin Impact 4.4 5-star tier list (Image via TierMaker)

Here is a subjective tier list featuring all 5-star characters currently available in Genshin Impact's version 4.4. They are placed in different tiers based on their strength and utility in the overworld and Spiral Abyss.

SS-tier

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS tier includes the following characters:

Navia

Furina

Neuvillette

Baizhu

Alhaitham

Nahida

Yelan

Kokomi

Raiden Shogun

Kazuha

Zhongli

All the characters placed in this tier can be considered the best in the current meta of Genshin Impact. Most of them, like Furina, Baizhu, Yelan, and others, are the best-performing supports with high versatility.

Moreover, Navia, Neuvillette, and Alhaitham are currently the strongest damage dealers, owing to their placement in this tier.

S-tier

Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the characters in the S tier:

Xianyun

Nilou

Tighnari

Yae Miko

Ayaka

Shenhe

Hu Tao

Tartaglia (Childe)

Mona

The newest addition, Xianyun, has joined the S-tier of Genshin Impact's 4.4 tier list. While she is an exceptional support who can fulfill various roles in a team comp, the lack of Plunge attack-based DPS who can utilize her to her maximum potential justifies this placement.

Aside from her, this tier features some of the best supports and damage dealers like Yae Miko and Tartaglia. Furthermore, Tighnari has now been promoted to this tier due to his teams' exceptional performance in the 4.4 Spiral Abyss.

A-tier

Lyney (Image via HoYoverse)

All the characters in the A tier are as follows:

Wriothesley

Lyney

Ayato

Xiao

Ganyu

Albedo

Venti

Jean

The A-tier hosts solid characters in their designated roles but can be outshined by those higher on this tier list. Units like Wriothesley, Lyney, and Albedo are still amazing and can assist in clearing the toughest content with ease.

B-tier

Yoimiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's take a look at all units in the B tier:

Scaramouche

Cyno

Yoimiya

Itto

Eula

Diluc

Keqing

While all characters in this tier, like Scaramouche and Yoimiya, can successfully complete the 4.4 Spiral Abyss, it may not be as comfortable as it would be with the top picks. Furthermore, all of these units will require designated support to excel.

With the arrival of Xianyun, Diluc has become more viable, thanks to his Plunge attack ratio. Therefore, he has been promoted to this tier.

C-tier

Klee (Image via HoYoverse)

The C-tier includes the following characters:

Klee

Qiqi

While Klee isn't a bad character by any means, her difficult playstyle and strength cannot keep up with the current meta, resulting in her placement in the C tier. She is accompanied by Qiqi, whose healing capabilities aren't enough in the meta of version 4.4.

D-tier

Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

The D-tier of this subjective tier list features:

Dehya

Aloy

As always, Dehya and Aloy are at the bottom of the D-tier. Their lackluster kits and abilities often discourage players from even building them. While they may be useful in some niche instances, generally, it is not recommended to invest resources into building them.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.