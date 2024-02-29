Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale Ruin Machine Core location

Ruin Machine Core is a hidden quest item that Travelers can find while exploring the Chenyu Vale region in Genshin Impact. However, they might not know where to use it. Similarly, players might find an inactive Ruin Machine but wouldn't know how to activate it or what to do with it. Luckily, it is a puzzle that can unlock a hidden Genshin Impact achievement called Non-Hidden Backup Energy Source, worth five Primogems.

Travelers can also complete the hidden objective to get a Precious Chest and save a merchant kidnapped by a group of Treasure Hoarders. This article will guide players on how to obtain the Ruin Machine Core, where to use it, and how to complete the hidden exploration objective in Chenyu Vale.

Genshin Impact: Ruin Machine Core location in Chenyu Vale

Ruin Machine Core location (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Ruin Machine Core, use the teleport waypoint west of Qiaoying Village and head north. You will find a Ruin Cruiser and a Ruin Guard guarding an Exquisite Chest near the ruin.

Investigate the pillar of light to get the core (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeating them will unlock the chest that will give you five Primogem rewards and drop a Ruin Machine Core. You can investigate the small pillar of light behind the chest to collect the quest item.

Where to use Ruin Machine Core in Genshin Impact

Place the Core into the Ruin Machine (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you obtain the Ruin Machine Core, head south to find a small underground cave entrance. Here, you will discover an inactive Ruin Machine blocking the path. Place the quest item into the mechanism and activate it. This will unlock the hidden achievement called Non-hidden Backup Energy Source, worth five Primogems. Open the path to enter the cave.

Complete the hidden exploration objective

Collect the Spirit Carp and defeat the enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

You can either defeat the Ruin Machine or ignore it and proceed further into the cave, where you will find a Spirit Carp and a group of Treasure Hoarders. Defeating their leader with a big HP bar on top of the screen will spawn a Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems.

Talk to the Strange Merchant and free him (Image via HoYoverse)

You will also find a Strange Merchant inside a cage in the enemy camp. Talk to him and free him to complete the hidden exploration objective. Unfortunately, there's no closure to this quest.

