7 hidden achievements you may have missed in Genshin Impact 4.4

The Genshin Impact 4.4 update has added 34 new achievements in the Wonders of the World series. They can be unlocked by performing different tasks in the new Chenyu Vale region. While most of them can automatically be obtained by doing all the World Quests in the area, several hidden achievements can only be unlocked by solving puzzles and completing a few challenges.

Naturally, you will also get Primogem rewards. This article will list seven hidden achievements that you might have missed in Genshin Impact 4.4 and also tell you how to unlock them.

7 hidden achievement you probably missed in Genshin Impact 4.4

1) Good as New

Restore all seven Ancient Ruins to get the achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

To unlock Good as New achievement in Genshin Impact, you must find all seven Ancient Ruins in Chenyu Vale and restore them to some extent by solving the puzzles. In each puzzle, you must use Adeptal Energy to move ruined pillars, arches, stone statues, and walls back to their original position.

Note that two of the Ancient Ruins are also part of another Fragrant Wood puzzle in Chizhang Wall.

2) Five Blades Return to Wangshan

Locations of all five lost blades of Guhua (Image via HoYoverse)

Five Blades Return to Wangshan is a hidden achievement you can unlock by finding all five lost blades of Guhua across the Chenyu Vale map and reading the inscriptions on them. Interacting with each blade will also give you a chest. On a related note, the Sword located on the hill north of Chizhang Wall looks like a dead tree, so be careful not to miss it.

It is also worth adding that one of the blades can only be accessed after completing Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest in Genshin Impact.

3) Non-Hidden Backup Energy Source

Use Ruin Machine Core to activate a Ruin Machine (Image via HoYoverse)

You must defeat Ruin Machine gatekeeping a ruin northwest of the Qiaoying Village and collect a Ruin Machine Core. Next, take the core to another Ruin Machine hidden inside a cave slightly south of your previous location and activate it. This will unlock Non-Hidden Backup Energy Source achievement.

4) True Mastery of Spear and Sword

Complete all the trials in the Guhua Hall (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Shrouded Vale, Hidden Hero World Quest in Genshin Impact, return to Guhua Hall and finish all the trials. You can start the challenge by interacting with stone inscriptions inside the locked rooms in the cave.

During the trial, you must defeat all the enemies and avoid getting hit by the Elemental blades. Completing the challenge will unlock True Mastery of Spear and Sword achievement, worth five Primogems in Genshin Impact.

5) Break the Benighting

Remove all seven Miasmas in Chenyu Vale (Image via HoYoverse)

Break the Benighting achievement can be unlocked by removing all seven miasmas in Chenyu Vale. Removing each Miasma will also give you a chest. Note that three of them can be destroyed in Chenyu's Blessing of Sunken Jade quest. The map above shows the locations of the remaining four.

6) "Wanna Learn? I'll Teach You!"

Defeat the Stonehide Lawachurl three times (Image via HoYoverse)

"Wanna Learn? I'll Teach You!" is a combat-based achievement that you can get only after completing the Wangshan Walk to Remember World Quest. Once the quest has been completed, a Stonehide Lawachurl will spawn on the training ground in Mt. Lingmeng. You need to defeat it three times to unlock the achievement.

7) Up the Bishui

Sun Rao's location in Yilong Wharf (Image via HoYoverse)

Up the Bishui is a new hidden achievement in Genshin Impact that you can unlock by riding either Bosu's raft near Qiaoying Village or Sun Rao's raft in Yilong Wharf. The image above shows the location of the latter.

Location of Bosu's bamboo raft (Image via HoYoverse)

Refer to the map above for Bosu's location. You can find him at the port west of Statue of The Seven.

