Genshin Impact A Wangshan Walk to Remember quest guide

A Wangshan Walk to Remember is one of the major World Quests in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale area. It takes place in the Wangshan Hall in Mt. Lingmeng and unlocks several locations on the map that are otherwise inaccessible. The quest is simple and involves a few trials given by one of the NPCs. You can earn 30 Primogem rewards and some Mora for completing it.

Here's a complete A Wangshan Walk to Remember World Quest guide. It is worth adding that finishing this mission will also unlock new quests that will give you access to more locations in Genshin Impact.

Complete Genshin Impact A Wangshan Walk to Remember guide

Talk to Huang the Third in Yilong Wharf (Image via HoYoverse)

To start A Wangshan Walk to Remember World Quest in Genshin Impact, head to Yilong Wharf and talk to the NPC called Huang the Third.

Meet Wen the Fourth (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also start this Genshin Impact World Quest by talking to Wen the Fourth near Wangshan Hall in Mt. Lingmeng.

Follow Huang the Third to the site of the trial

Follow Huang the Third to the trial's location (Image via HoYoverse)

After talking to Wen the Fourth and Huang the Third, follow the latter to the first trial. The old man NPC will also explain the test's rules and what it entails.

Complete the Plum Blossom Pole Trial

Step on each pillar in order (Image via HoYoverse)

The first trial is to step on some stone pillars in the right order within a certain time limit. While this test's rules suggest that you need to avoid falling into the water, you don't have to worry about this since Huang the Third will still let you pass the test anyway.

Follow Huang the Third to the site of the next trial

The second trial (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow Huang the Third to a small training area for the next trial. This time, you need to destroy all the dummies in red within the time limit.

Complete the Martial Trial

Destroy the red dummies (Image via HoYoverse)

Hit all the red dummies within a time limit to complete the trial. Once again, even if you accidentally strike a blue dummy and break this test's rule, you will still be able to clear it, so you can go all out without any worries.

Open Wangshan Hall's gates

Open the gates of Wangshan Hall (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing both trials, head to the Wangshan Hall to open its gates and enter it with Huang the Third. This will also unlock previously inaccessible locations in Genshin Impact.

Tour Wangshan Hall with Huang the Third

Tour the hall with Huang the Third (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're inside Wangshan Hall, just follow Huang the Third's lead. Eventually, you will reach the Guhua clan's memorial tablet. Investigate the glowing spot and place an apple on the offering plate.

This will spawn a squirrel, but you can ignore the animal. You can also investigate the box on your right and return to Huang the Third to continue the tour.

Step to the side and listen to Paimon's idea

Keep adding salt to the dish (Image via HoYoverse)

After talking to Huang the Third one more time, follow the quest navigation and prepare a very salty dish for the old man. Keep adding more salt to the dish until Paimon is satisfied with it.

Give Paimon's special dish to Huang the Third

Offer the dish to Huang the Third and expose him (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have prepared Paimon's special dish, return to Huang the Third and offer him the food. After one last conversation with Huang the Third, A Wangshan Walk to Remember will conclude and reward you with 30 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

You will also receive a Wangshan Hall Backup Key, which will be put to use soon in the sequel quest titled Scrolls and Sword Manuals of Guhua, where you must search the Arcane Archive and find the secrets stashed here.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.