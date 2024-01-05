Genshin Impact: Chevreuse 4-star weapons guide

Genshin Impact version 4.3 will feature Chevreuse's debut in the upcoming Phase II banners. She is an upcoming 4-star Pyro character who uses Polearm weapons. Players interested to summon her from the limited banners will want to know the best weapons to use on her. Although her gameplay confirms her role as support, many will also want to play her as a damage dealer.

There are many suitable Polearm weapons that can be used for Chevreuse DPS or support builds. In this guide, we will primarily focus on 4-star options, including the gacha and F2P variants. Here is everything you need to know.

Note: This article's content is based on the writer's knowledge, expertise, and testing.

Best 4-star Polearm weapons for Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

The recent Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream has confirmed that Chevreuse is a support unit for Pyro and Electro units. She will soon debut in the Phase II banners as one of the 4-star characters. Her entire kit and its multipliers are based on her max health (HP), and it is recommended that you focus on her support build to assist party members.

In her support build, you will need to focus on HP and Energy Recharge (ER%) stats on her weapons. This will allow Chevreuse to provide higher attack buffs and larger heals. Having some Energy Recharge will also allow you to spam her Elemental Burst and take advantage of artifact set bonuses, such as Noblesse Oblige, in Genshin Impact.

Best support options (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some recommendations for her support build:

Rightful Reward : A 4-star F2P Polearm with HP as secondary stat. This is a craftable weapon whose blueprint can be obtained from Fontaine.

: A 4-star F2P Polearm with HP as secondary stat. This is a craftable weapon whose blueprint can be obtained from Fontaine. The Catch: This is a 4-star weapon obtained through fishing. It has Energy Recharge (ER%) as secondary stat F2P-friendly option.

This is a 4-star weapon obtained through fishing. It has Energy Recharge (ER%) as secondary stat F2P-friendly option. Favonius Lance: Best 4-star Polearm with Energy Recharge (ER%) as secondary substats. Can provide energy both to herself and teammates

Best 4-star Polearm with Energy Recharge (ER%) as secondary substats. Can provide energy both to herself and teammates Kitain Cross Spear: An Elemenatary (EM) based Polearm to trigger larger overload reactions. Provide Energy Recharge (ER%) from passive effects.

An Elemenatary (EM) based Polearm to trigger larger overload reactions. Provide Energy Recharge (ER%) from passive effects. Black Tassel: A 3-star option with HP as a secondary stat.

Best 4-star Polearms for DPS Chevreuse in Genshin Impact

Best damage alternatives (Image via HoYoverse)

Many in the Genshin Impact community are a fan of Chevreuse's gameplay and will want to play her as damage dealer. If you're among them, you will want to build her as any other typical damage dealer and focus on weapons that will provide ATK%, Crit-Rate, and Crit-Damage.

Here are some recommendations for DPS Polearm for Chevreuse damage build:

Deathmatch: BattlePass weapon with Crit-Rate stats. Increases ATK% & DEF from weapon passive.

BattlePass weapon with Crit-Rate stats. Increases ATK% & DEF from weapon passive. Ballad of the Fjords: New BattlePass weapon with Crit-Rate stats and can increase Elemental Mastery (EM).

New BattlePass weapon with Crit-Rate stats and can increase Elemental Mastery (EM). Prospector's Drill: Newly released 4-star gacha Polearm with ATK% stats from limited banners.

Newly released 4-star gacha Polearm with ATK% stats from limited banners. Missive Windspear: F2P friendly weapon with obtained from limted event.

