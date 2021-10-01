Genshin Impact Chi of Yore guide: Complete walkthrough for the Liyue quest

The Chi of Yore is a fairly lengthy quest in Liyue for Genshin Impact players to overcome.

It's infamous for a difficult boss battle at the end of the quest, as it involves three waves of relatively strong enemies. Not only that, but players must defend a Qingce Cache from being destroyed. Before all of that, however, players must collect some quest items.

Note: The Chi of Yore used to be called The Chi of Guyun. Its name was changed back in Genshin Impact 1.6. It has nothing to do with the Guyun Stone Forest, but its original name had to do with the Chinese word for ancient tales. Players who completed the original version don't have to redo it, as nothing else has changed.

Chi of Yore quest quide in Genshin Impact

The starting location for The Chi of Yore (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can start the Chi of Yore quest by talking to Yan'er. Afterward, the player must investigate a nearby ruin.

Investigate this spot (Image via Genshin Impact)

Defeat the Ruin Hunter and investigate the "Incomplete Writing". Afterward, the player must find three small statues near large amber stones. One must interact with all three of those statues to advance in the Chi of Yore quest.

One statue's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players must activate the dragon-esque statue in the location shown above. If a player is unsure where to look, always head near the large amber deposit near the "Incomplete Writing".

Another statue's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players must interact with the statue in this location as well. Like before, it's near more amber.

The final statue's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final statue is near a large tree embedded on a rock. Interact with it, and open the Precious Chest near the "Incomplete Writing" where the Ruin Hunter was.

Genshin Impact players should now have 1/3 Collected Fragments. They must then head to Qingce Village and talk to some of the villagers there. Eventually, they'll speak with Granny Ruoxin. They must now find two more Collected Fragments for The Chi of Yore quest.

The second Collected Fragment in Chi of Yore

The location of the second Collected Fragment (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players must climb to this point and interact with the "Incomplete Writing". It will tell players the order of the statues that they must interact with to collect the second Collected Fragment. The order is:

North Southeast Northwest Northeast Southwest

If players don't know where north is, they can check their minimap. The "N" on it stands for "North." Collect the loot from this Precious Chest to advance to the final Collected Fragment in the Chi of Yore quest.

The third Collected Fragment in Chi of Yore

The final Collected Fragment location in the Chi of Yore quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players must climb the mountain shown above for a while. Once they reach the top, they can read the "Incomplete Writing" to figure out what to do next.

The 1st statue to interact with (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first statue is pointing slightly northeast.

The second statue to interact with in this quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

This statue is pointing southeast and is near a large amber crystal.

The third statue to interact with in this quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

This statue is the first one to the right of the previous statue.

The final statue to interact with in this quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final statue is pointing west near another large amber crystal.

If done correctly, players should collect the loot from the Precious Chest and now be 3/3 with Collected Fragments. Talk to Granny Ruoxin to decipher the fragments.

The entrance is to the right of the waterfall (Image via Genshin Impact)

Head to the marked area on the map. Toward the right of the waterfall is an entrance. Go in it, and head down the path. When prompted to, use all three pieces on the gate, and the player will be in the final part of the Chi of Yore quest.

The final boss battles for this quest

Players can find two Common Chests in this area and some Treasure Hoarders. The main goal for players is to interact with the Qingce Cache mechanism. It looks like an obelisk and should stand out when they enter the area.

Now, Genshin Impact players must defend the Qingce Cache from three waves of enemies. It starts at 100%, so they must stop it from hitting 0%. There is no time limit to keep in mind, but one must defeat three waves of enemies to advance in the Chi of Yore quest.

Falling objects will be present in this battle, so Genshin Impact gamers should move around when necessary. Otherwise, they will take unnecessary damage. Also, players can do this part of the quest in co-op.

One Ruin Guard (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first wave in Chi of Yore includes one Ruin Guard. Genshin Impact players should familiarize themselves with it if they haven't already, as they must face three of them in the next wave.

Two of the three Ruin Golems are in this frame (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three Ruin Golems to face in the second wave. Players should try to attract all three of them away from the Qingce Cache, as they can quickly weaken it in a few attacks.

One Ruin Hunter (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Ruin Hunter is more likely to attack the player than the Qingce Cache. However, it's far more dangerous than a sole Ruin Golem as its attacks are quick and powerful.

Genshin Impact players fought one earlier in the Chi of Yore quest, so they should have some experience. Remember to avoid falling debris.

There are several chests to open north in the room, so head there before heading back to Qingce Village and talking to Granny Ruoxin.

Once that's done, head back and talk to her to get the following rewards for this quest:

500 Adventure EXP

60 Primogems

Liyue Shrine of Depths Key

They should now be 100% done with the Chi of Yore quest.

