Genshin Impact Childe Tartaglia weapons guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, and free-to-play options

Genshin Impact's Tartaglia (also known as Childe) has a plethora of great 5-star and free-to-play 4-star weapons to use in his builds. This guide covers the best options available for him in the current version of the game. Note that not every player will have access to the best possible Bows, meaning you might need to settle with a budget option.

Free-to-play players can get 5-star Bows if they're smart with their Pity (or lucky). This guide assumes that the average gamer would have to rely on easily accessible 4-stars as far as F2P-friendly options go since not every F2P player can get certain 5-star weapons for Childe.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Best 5-star and 4-star weapons for Tartaglia (Childe) in Genshin Impact

Polar Star is Tartaglia's best-in-slot option in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with Tartaglia's best 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact:

Polar Star: His signature weapon offers a 33.1% CRIT Rate and has an effect that perfectly synergizes with his kit.

Aqua Simulacra: The massive 88.2% CRIT DMG is always valuable, as is the easily achievable DMG increase from the Bow's effect.

Skyward Harp: 22.1% CRIT Rate and an additional CRIT DMG Bonus based on Refinement Level is great. The effect of extra AoE damage is fine.

Thundering Pulse: 66.2% CRIT DMG plus an ATK and Normal Attack DMG Buff is good for DPS units.

Hunter's Path: 44.1% CRIT Rate is nice, as is a generic All Elemental DMG Bonus and a decent situational Elemental Mastery buff tied to hitting a Charged Attack.

Ideally, you should always go for Polar Star on Childe if you have that 5-star Bow. If not, any of the other 5-star weapons can suffice, with Aqua Simulacra arguably being the second-best option for you to consider.

Best free-to-play 4-star weapons

Prototype Crescent is the easiest 4-star Bow to get for F2P players that's good on Childe (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia's budget 4-star Bows aren't as good as his 5-star counterparts. Still, some players might find the following list helpful:

Blackcliff Warbow: 36.8% ATK is solid. The effect of increasing ATK further for defeating enemies is very good when you're fighting hordes of foes at once.

Prototype Crescent: Genshin Impact players can forge this Bow. Its 41.3% ATK stat is nice, and getting more ATK and Movement SPD by hitting Chared Attacks on weak points can be situationally helpful. Note that not all enemies have weak points.

Mouun's Moon: Solid 27.6% ATK stat and a good effect tied to buffing Elemental Burst DMG, but Mouun's Moon's limited status in certain Weapon Banners makes it less F2P-friendly than other Bows.

Rust: 41.3% ATK is good, and the effect of buffing Normal Attack DMG in exchange for weaker Charged Attacks is fine.

Stringless: 165 Elemental Mastery is okay, but the main purpose of Stringless as a recommendation here is if you pair up Childe's Burst with a Pyro unit to trigger Vaporize.

Prototype Crescent is the most friendly Bow to equip on Childe for a free-to-play player, but Blackcliff Warbow is better overall against non-bosses.

The Viridescent Hunt is very good

This Battle Pass weapon is very good, but it's not F2P-friendly (Image via HoYoverse)

The Viridescent Hunt is a phenomenal 4-star Bow for Tartaglia in Genshin Impact. It's a little bit worse than some 5-star options but much better than his other 4-star alternatives.

The only downside is that The Viridescent Hunt costs real-life money to get, as you need the paid version of Gnostic Hymn to obtain this Bow.