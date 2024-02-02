Genshin Impact Chizhang Map: Location and puzzle guide for chests

Chizhang Map is an item that you can find while exploring the ruins around the Chizhang Wall in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale region. Not only that, but you also get an Ancient City Key that can open a hidden room inside another ruin where you can find two Common Chests and one Precious Chest. The aforementioned map tells the location of the secret treasure in Chizhang Wall.

Additionally, you can unlock a hidden achievement titled At the Construction of the Endless Wall, worth five Primogems. Here's a complete guide on where to find the Chizhang Map, Ancient City Key, and the location of the chests in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Chizhang Map puzzle and chest guide

Where to find the Chizhang Map and Ancient City Key

Solve the Cauldron puzzle and get the key (Image via HoYoverse)

To get the treasure chests, you first need to obtain the Ancient City Key to open the hidden room in the ruin. Start by teleporting to the waypoint west of Yaodie Valley and look east for a ruin with a locked gate. To open it, you need to solve a Jade Incense Cauldron puzzle.

Simply stand next to the Cauldron in front of the gate and face the Adeptal Energy source to light the smaller Cauldrons, as shown in the image above.

Open the chest to get the Chizhang Map and Ancient City Key (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the gate is unlocked, open the Exquisite Chest to obtain the Chizhang Map and Ancient City Key. Unfortunately, you won't get any Primogem rewards from this chest.

Where to use the Ancient City Key in Chenyu Vale

Use the key to open the room inside the ruin (Image via HoYoverse)

After obtaining the Ancient City Key, teleport to the waypoint east of the Solitary Suanni boss and head south towards another ruin. It will be easy to spot since you can also find a Time Trial Challenge nearby. Once you've reached the location, enter the ruin and open the gate using the Ancient City Key.

Open the chests to get a hidden achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the room, you will find two Common Chests worth two Primogems each and one Precious Chest worth 10 Primogems. Additionally, you will unlock a hidden achievement titled At the Construction of the Endless Wall, which is worth five Primogems. Thus, you can obtain 19 Primogems by solving the Chizhang Map and Ancient City Key puzzle in Genshin Impact's Chenyu Vale.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.