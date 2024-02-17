Genshin Impact Cipher letter locations for hidden Fontaine achievement

Genshin Impact players will come across carved wall symbols with hidden Cipher letters in Fontaine. These interactable notes can only be read while using an Energy Transfer Terminal. You can find six Cipher letters between Liffey Region and Fontaine's Research Institute. Interacting with all six hidden interactable notes will unlock the "The Calendar of the Future Is Longer Than the Diary of the Past" hidden achievement.

This hidden achievement is part of World of Wonder's achievements and will reward you with Primogems.

Here is a comprehensive guide to locating all the six Cipher letters in Fontaine, Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact “The Calendar of the Future is Longer Than The Diary of the Past Achievement” guide

Cipher letter location #1 - Material Office Ruins

First Cipher location (Image via HoYoverse)

The first Cipher letter is located inside the Materials Office ruins. Do note that you will have to complete the Fontaine Research Institute Chronicles World Quest to access this place in Genshin Impact. Use the Energy Transfer Terminal placed on the second floor to scan and decipher the Cipher symbol on the first floor.

Cipher letter location #2 - Academy Assembly Hall

Second Cipher location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the north waypoint near the Experimental Field Generator to find the next Cipher letter. Use the nearby stairs to visit the lower floors, where you will come across an Ousia block, so make sure to pick that up. On the lower floors, you will find an Energy Storage block and an Energy Transfer Terminal.

Hit the Energy Storage box with the Ousia block to activate the terminal. Interact with the terminal, pan the viewfinder to your left, and scan the Cipher letter in Genshin Impact.

Cipher letter location #3 - Experimental Field Generator Boss

Third Cipher location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport back to the same waypoint and head south, where the overworld boss, Experimental Field Generator, usually spawns in Genshin Impact. Once you reach the assembly hall ruins, climb to the upper floors to find the Energy Transfer Terminal. Activate the terminal to scan the Cipher symbol right in front of the viewfinder.

Cipher letter location #4 - Central Laboratory Ruins

Activate the cage and bring out the red block (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the waypoint north of Central Laboratory Ruins and glide southeast towards a ruined building. Find the stairs that lead towards the basement to find a locked Energy Transfer device. Use Ousia character attacks (Lynette, Furina, Wriothesley, etc.) or head inside to find an Ousia block that you can use to activate the device.

Interact with the device to unlock the cage, bring out the red Energy Storage block, and place it in the corridor. Head inside again, interact with the terminal, and transfer the energy from the blue storage block to the red block.

Open this cage to operate the terminal (Image via HoYoverse)

Pick up the Energy storage block from the corridor and place it in front of the cage inside the room. This way, you can open the cage and interact with the terminal inside the cage room. Switch angles with another viewfinder to scan the fifth Cipher letter in Genshin Impact.

Cipher letter location #5 - Executive Office ruins

Fifth Cipher location (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to Experimental Field Generator north waypoint and head west toward the Executive Office ruins. The Energy Transfer Terminal is located on the upper floor, but it is currently de-activated and guarded by Clockwork Meks.

To activate the terminal, go inside the office and hit the Energy Storage block with an Ousia block or Ousia-based attack (Lynette, Furina, etc.) Go to the upper floors, defeat the Meks, and interact with the terminal to decipher the fifth Cipher letter in Genshin Impact.

Cipher letter location #6 - Liffey Region

Sixth Cipher location (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Cipher letter is located in the Liffey Region of Genshin Impact. Teleport to the region's Statue of Seven and use the nearby stairs. Go down two flights of stairs and turn left to find the Energy Transfer Terminal.

Activate the terminal and point at another viewfinder to switch the angle to find and scan the sixth Cipher letter.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.