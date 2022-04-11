Genshin Impact Clash of Lone Blades guide: How to defeat Ookubo Sanzaemon samurai

A new game mode has been unlocked in Genshin Impact’s event, Hues of the Violet Garden. This event introduces a unique playstyle where Travelers cannot use Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, but they will gain an all-new parry mechanic.

Each perfect parry against normal and honed techniques will grant stacks of valor which ensures that the following attack will Crit and also reset the cooldown on parry. A maximum of three stacks can be gained, and all of them are consumed when the Crit connects, and the damage dealt is also increased based on the number of stacks players have during the Crit hit.

Rena I れな @renapdrk That Clash of lone blade event where we can only use traveller without elemental skill.



This article will discuss everything players need to know to defeat their first opponent, Ookubo Sanzaemon, in Clash of Lone Blades in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Guide to defeating Ookubo Sanzaemon Samurai in Clash of Lone Blades

Parry mechanics (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each warrior uses some form of ordinary attack and honed technique. Honed techniques are extremely powerful moves that, when countered, can deal a lot of damage to the opponent. Players can interact with Ookubo Sanzaemon before the fight to check out his honed technique, which is a fierce thrust attack.

Players can wait for the visual cue to time their parry to perform a perfect parry. Whenever Ookubo Sanzaemon is about to use their Honed Technique, their weapon will shine brightly.

Players must go for the parry right after the opponent's sword shines to counter Ookubo Sanzaemon’s attack perfectly.

Clash of Lone Blades has its own difficulty system that players can set before fighting with each warrior. These are:

Serious Difficulty

Dire Difficulty

Perilous Difficulty

It is easy to defeat Ookubo Sanzaemon with Serious difficulty as he will only use ordinary attacks. However, with Dire difficulty, players will have to use parry attacks to deal more damage, and Ookubo Sanzaemon will use his honed techniques from time to time.

Event page of Clash of Lone Blades (Image via HoYoverse)

Things become more interesting in Perilous difficulty as Ookubo Sanzaemon will sometimes throw firework bombs at players. This can be blocked, but players will still receive damage, so it's best to dodge the bomb. Players need to defeat Ookubo Sanzaemon with Dire difficulty or above to receive Primogems and more as rewards.

This is everything players need to know to defeat Ookubo Sanzaemon on the first day of Clash of Lone Blades. The game mode will be available until April 25, 2022, and players can have fun with the new parry mechanics while fighting strong warriors in Genshin Impact 2.6.

Edited by Danyal Arabi