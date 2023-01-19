Every month, Genshin Impact developers release a few redemption codes for players to exchange for rewards. These are different from the livestream codes and don't expire in a day. In fact, these monthly offerings are generally available to use for a long time.

Here is a list of the four redemption codes that can be claimed in January 2023:

FTRUFT7AT5SV

XBRSDNF6BP4R

GENSHINGIFT

DAQS9FPX2U35

Fans can receive more than 150 Primogems by exchanging these codes, each of which can only be redeemed only once. The rewards will be sent to gamers' accounts via in-game mail. This guide will offer all the steps regarding how to redeem the codes for January and also includes a list of rewards that can be obtained through them.

All January 2023 Genshin Impact miscellaneous codes and rewards

Here is a list of all the rewards the January codes can be exchanged for:

XBRSDNF6BP4R: 60 Primogems and + 5 Adventurer's Experience

FTRUFT7AT5SV: 10,000 Mora + 10 Adventurer's Experience + 5 Fine Enhancement Ore + 5 Fried Radish Balls + 5 Satisfying Salad

GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3 Hero’s Wit

DAQS9FPX2U35: 60 Primogems and + 5 Adventurer's Experience

These codes can be used across all Genshin Impact servers.

How to use redeem codes to claim the rewards

Currently, there are two methods of using the aforementioned codes to claim rewards in Genshin Impact. One of them involves opening the game and necessitates using a website.

Redeem codes inside the game

This method is to open Genshin Impact. The first step here is to go to the Paimon Menu.

Redeem code via in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

From there, go to Settings and open the Account section.

Enter the valid code and press Exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

Here, you will find the Redeem Now option. Click on it, and a new window will present itself. Type in the relevant code here and select Exchange.

Redeem codes on the official website

The second method is to redeem the codes on the official Genshin Impact website.

Go to the official Genshin Impact website to redeem the code (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you're on the site, log in using your HoYoverse account credentials, and the website will auto-fill in the required details such as the server and character name. Then, enter the relevant codes one by one and click on Redeem.

The rewards will be sent to your account within 15 minutes of using a redemption code. You can claim them through the in-game mailing system regardless of the method you use. All items in the Mailbox usually expire in 30 days, so make sure to claim the rewards as soon as possible.

No rewards if you have already used the code once before (Image via HoYoverse)

If a code is used a second time, you will see a message stating that you have successfully claimed its rewards while trying to exchange the redemption code. In this case, you will receive an email from HoYoverse informing you that the code has already been used.

You have successfully received the rewards from (Image via HoYoverse)

If the code is new and you have not redeemed it, they will receive a different email — as shown in the image above — with all the rewards.

