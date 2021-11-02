Genshin Impact community helps a student win votes for an art competition, but it doesn't end well

The Genshin Impact community can oftentimes be a force to be reckoned with and in recent developments with a particular school’s art contest, one can see just what they are capable of.

Reportedly, the school had started an art contest that considered feedback via Facebook posts as one of the winning criteria.

According to the above Reddit post, one of the students had made his art on Genshin Impact and sought help from the community to get some reactions to his post.

Apparently, by doing this, the student was able to secure over seven thousand likes from the Genshin Impact community. This reportedly caused the school to delay the announcement, resulting in heavy criticism from the fandom. Genshin Impact fans may have even gone so far as to threaten to report the school’s page if the student did not win.

Student submits Genshin impact art to finish third in the competition

It was later reported that Facebook likes amounted to only 20% of the winning criteria, so when the results of the competition were finally announced, the student in question came third.

However, one of the major criticisms the school faced was for making community votes one of the winning criteria for a free expression art contest, as this student was able to utilize the rules to the fullest.

As one Genshin Impact player pointed out in the comments:

“It’s clear the school didn't expect the kid or someone to properly use the rules to their full potential and gather likes by using the art of something popular (aka, doing smart networking as opposed to annoying family and friends with "pls like and share this post"), so now they are contemplating what to do.”

It was quite interesting to see just how a popular video game community can be utilized to influence a competition. And though the Genshin Impact community might have gone a bit too far with this, it's evident that the school is also at fault for keeping community reactions as one of the winning criteria.

