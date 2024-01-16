Genshin Impact Damselette leaks: Release, appearance, and everything known

Columbina, also known by her codename Damselette, is one of the potential upcoming characters in Genshin Impact. She is the Third of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and is believed to possess powers rivaling the gods. According to the latest leaks via Black Rose on Reddit, it is speculated that she might finally make her first in-game appearance in the Natlan Archon Quest storyline.

Columbina is expected to be released as a playable unit as well. This article will cover everything known about the rumored Harbinger, including her potential release date and appearance.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks, and the information is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Damselette will be released in the Natlan update

The latest leak from Black Rose suggests that Damselette, arguably the most dangerous Fatui Harbinger, will likely make her first appearance in the Natlan region. That said, her role in the storyline is still unconfirmed. Additionally, the leaker claims she will become a playable character in one of the updates after Genshin Impact version 5.0.

It should be noted that there is still no official confirmation about whether Columbina is really in Natlan. That said, the leaker's recent track record has been good, so it is safe to assume that the info is reliable. Assuming the leaks are true, Columbina might become only the third Fatui character to become playable, or the fourth if the Arlecchino leaks also turn out to be accurate.

As mentioned earlier, Damselette is the Third of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers and is strong enough to rival a god. She usually appears uncaring and oblivious to her surroundings, but she gives off such an unsettling feeling that even her fellow Harbingers are wary of her and have warned the Travelers to be careful if they were ever to meet each her.

Genshin Impact is yet to officially reveal Damselette's complete character appearance without her white Fatui coat, which she was seen wearing in A Winter Night's Lazzo teaser. Besides this, the rumored Harbinger has long black hair and wears a ribbon around her head with six bird feathers at the back. Additionally, Columbina covers her eyes with a cross-shaped cloth.

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the voice actors who played Columbina in Genshin Impact's A Winter Night's Lazzo teaser:

English: Emi Lo

Japanese: Lynn

Chinese: Yang Menglu

Korean: Yu Yeong

All four are amazing voice actors and have worked on several major animation projects. They are also expected to return as the Damselette of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers upon Natlan's release.