Genshin Impact Natlan release date and version 5.0 update speculated

The Nation of Pyro is currently the next region to be released in Genshin Impact. It has already been confirmed that Natlan will be introduced in version 5.0, thanks to the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. However, the developers are yet to reveal the official release date of the region. Based on the current patch schedule and previous region updates, we can speculate on when it will go live.

The only thing confirmed as of now is that the Nation of Pyro will be released in 2024. Travelers can find more details about Natlan's potential release date in this article.

Genshin Impact 5.0 and Natlan release date speculations

Natlan is the fifth chapter in Genshin Impact's Archon Quest storyline. This means the Nation of Pyro will be released after Fontaine. As mentioned earlier, while it is confirmed that Natlan will be introduced in version 5.0, its exact release date has officially never been revealed.

It is important to note that versions 2.8 and 3.8 were the final updates for Inazuma and Sumeru, respectively. Therefore, it is speculated that version 4.8 will also be the final update for Fontaine. Furthermore, each Genshin Impact patch usually runs for six weeks or 42 days.

Based on this info, it is safe to assume that Natlan will likely be released on August 28, 2024. This is also assuming HoYoverse does not delay or shorten any of the upcoming updates before version 5.0.

More on Natlan

Neuvillette calls Natlan a nation of dragons (Image via HoYoverse)

While there is still time before the Main Character heads to the Nation of War, there are a few things travelers would like to know. At the end of the Fontaine Archon Quest, Neuvillette reveals a few interesting things about Natlan.

According to him, the Pyro Nation can also be referred to as the "nation of dragons" because these creatures have evolved over the years and are coexisting with humanity.

Iansan and The Captain (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, Neuvillette reveals that The Captain from the Eleven Fatui Harbingers has "thrown his hat into the nation's endless ring of war." Thus, it is likely that something big is happening in Natlan. This also means that travelers will finally meet Il Capitano.

Besides The Captain, another character is confirmed to appear in Genshin Impact 5.0, namely Iansan. She appears in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview, but nothing is known about her.