Genshin Impact Dance of Resolute Will event: Date, gameplay, rewards and more

Dance of Resolute Will is a new combat event in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update. Travelers can participate in five combat challenges during the event, each stage containing two rounds. The team comps must be selected before starting the challenge; while one unit can be used in both rounds, the other characters can only be used once.

Completing the event will reward Travelers with several in-game rewards, such as Primogems and Weapon Ascension Materials. Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the new Dance of Resolute Will event.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Dance of Resolute Will event details

As mentioned earlier, Dance of the Resolute Will is a new combat event in the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.3 update. HoYoverse has officially announced that the event will begin on January 10, 2024, and will be available till January 22, 2024. There are five stages in the event, and each stage, containing two rounds, will be unlocked every day.

Travelers must form two parties with one common unit. (Image via HoYoverse)

It should be noted that Genshin Impact players must select the team comps before they start a challenge in the Dance of Resolute Will. In addition, one character must be used in both rounds of each stage, while all the other party members can only be used once.

For example, Travelers can choose Navia to be used in both rounds of the challenge, but the other three units in the first team cannot be repeated in the second round, as shown in the image above.

Complete stage objectives to get Heightened Verve Buff for more points. (Image via HoYoverse)

During the challenge, Travelers will also get Blade Dance Objectives, such as triggering a Crystalize reaction on opponents several times or defeating opponents while protected by a shield. Completing these objectives will grant the players a Heightened Verve Buff, which will spawn a different type of enemies that will bestow them more points.

Additionally, once the buff expires, Travelers can complete the Blade Dance Objtecives again to regain the Heightened Verve Buff.

Primogems and other in-game rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Based on past events, Travelers can expect to get 420 Primogem rewards along with other in-game freebies by completing Dance of Resolute Will. It is worth adding that players must at least be Adventure Rank 20 and have completed the Archon Quest Song of the Dragon and Freedom to participate in the event.