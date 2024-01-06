Genshin Impact 4.3 second half events schedule

The official announcement of the Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II event schedule has arrived. The coming week will see the release of new events and rerun banners, including those for Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya. With the current version's main flagship event all wrapped up, players are looking forward to the second half of this update. Those who watched the Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program premiere must already be aware of the upcoming content.

That said, a recent announcement revealed more information about the upcoming event dates, rerun banners, and 4-star character reveal. This article will cover everything players need to know about the Phase II banner and event schedules.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II schedule officially announced

Genshin Impact officials recently offered the Phase II event preview for version 4.3. The post above provides a brief description of the new events, rerun banners, and their release dates.

The nearest upcoming event is the Dance of Resolute Will, which is set to begin on January 10 and will run until January 22, 2024. After it begins, a new challenge stage will be unlocked every day. Each stage will include two combat rounds, and completing them will reward players with Primogems, Hero's Wit, and a variety of other rewards.

Arataki's beetle event returns (Image via HoYoverse)

Before Dance of Resolute Will ends, Genshin Impact players will also get to participate in a second event called Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp. This fun beetle-fighting challenge is scheduled to run from January 17, 2024, to January 29, 2024. In it, fight against NPCs and complete event tasks to obtain Primogems, Hero's Wits, and many others from the Event Menu.

Do note that both Dance of Resolute Will and Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp have these eligibility criteria:

Must be Adventurer 20 or above

Must complete Archon Quest Prologue: Act III "Song of Dragon and Freedom"

Liben's event will return in 4.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Marvelous Merchandise is the last event in Genshin Impact 4.3 Phase II. Liben will return in it, bringing tons of lore crumbs and easy-to-obtain rewards such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, and many more. Do note that players must be Adventurer Rank 12 or above to participate in this event.

Version 4.3 Phase II event banners officially revealed

The upcoming Phase II banners of Genshin Impact 4.3 update will feature the rerun of two 5-star characters: Yoimiya and Raiden Shogun from Inazuma. Official announcements have confirmed the arrival of 4-star units in the limited banners. Here is a quick overview:

Chevreuse (Pryo-Polearm)

(Pryo-Polearm) Kujou Sara (Electro-Bow)

(Electro-Bow) Bennett (Pyro-Sword)

Chevreuse is a new upcoming 4-star character that will debut in Phase II banners. As revealed in the recent 4.3 livestream, she is expected to be a support unit for Pyro and Electro units, along with healing properties in her kit.