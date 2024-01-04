Is Genshin Impact 4.3 Raiden Shogun - Yoimiya banner worth wishing on?

The gacha banners for Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya will be released on January 9, 2024, during the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. They will be featured alongside their signature 5-star weapons. Both characters made their debuts in version 2.1 and 2.0, respectively, and have been a popular choice among players since.

Given that these units have been present in the game for a considerable amount of time, many players may be questioning their viability in the current meta of the game.

This Genshin Impact article discusses the pull value of Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is the Raiden Shogun banner worth wishing on in Genshin Impact 4.3?

Raiden Shogun 4.3 banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The Electro Archon will have her fourth rerun banner in Phase II of Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. During this period, her signature polearm, Engulfing Lightning, will also become available on the weapons banner.

Raiden Shogun is an excellent Electro sub-DPS who can deal high amounts of damage and recharge energy for her teammates. Furthermore, she can also perform as a top-tier DPS if players unlock her Constellation 2, which essentially allows her to ignore 60% of the enemy's defense during her Elemental Burst.

As such, Raiden Shogun is generally regarded as the best Electro unit and has been prevalent since her release. The arrival of Dendro reactions, which indirectly buffed the element, further cements this assertion.

For players tackling the mid and late-game content, Raiden Shogun can be a worthy addition to their rosters. They can pull on her banner in version 4.3 if they lack a dependable Electro unit. However, she may not be feasible for beginners, given her ascension materials are locked behind the Inazuma region.

Is Yoimiya worth getting in Genshin Impact 4.3?

Yoimiya 4.3 banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will be able to obtain Yoimiya and her signature bow, Thundering Fury, during her fifth rerun in Phase II of version 4.3. She is a DPS character capable of dealing ranged Pyro damage to foes.

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill allows her to imbue her normal attacks with Pyro to deal high damage. She excels particularly at single-target encounters such as boss enemies. Moreover, being a bow user allows her to attack from range, which can be handy against monsters like the Thunder Manifestation.

While she may not have as high of a ceiling as a Pyro DPS like Hu Tao, Yoimiya has carved a niche for herself due to her playstyle. Additionally, she can also fit in several team comps and make use of popular 4-star supports like Bennett, Xingqiu, and Yun Jin.

It is recommended to pull for Yoimiya if you are looking for a consistent ranged DPS in Genshin Impact, as that is her intended role. However, if you are seeking huge bouts of damage that can one-shot enemies, then you may want to clutch onto your Primogems a little longer.

