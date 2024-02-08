Genshin Impact Dancing Beasts and Soaring Kites web event guide: How to get 120 Primogems

Genshin Impact has released a new web event called Dancing Beasts and Soaring Kites. In it, there are five sections, which you can unlock using Pale Yellow Silk Paper. Each section contains one question and three options to choose from. Picking the correct answer will earn you several in-game rewards, such as Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mora.

The event starts on February 8, 2024, and will be available only until February 17, 2024. Here's a complete guide on how to play the new Genshin Impact Dancing Beasts and Soaring Kites web event.

Play the Dancing Beasts and Soaring Kites web event to win 120 Primogems in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

In Dancing Beasts and Soaring Kites, you can earn up to 120 Primogem rewards by completing it. You can take part in it here.

How to play the Dancing Beasts and Soaring Kites event

Complete the event tutorial (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you are at the event webpage, let Paimon and the Traveler finish their dialogues and follow the tutorial until you clear the first question. Completing it will reward you with 30,000 Mora and 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact. Now, you can move on to the next one.

Complete the daily missions to obtain Pale Yellow Silk Paper (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, there are five sections in total. However, to unlock each section (excluding the tutorial), you need to use Pale Yellow Silk Paper, which can only be acquired by completing a few missions, such as the following:

Log in to the game daily.

Claim Commission Rewards two times daily.

Use 40 Original Resin daily.

Share the web event once a day.

Log in to the web event daily.

Visit the Genshin Impact X (Twitter) account.

The daily missions reset every day so you can collect more Pale Yellow Silk Paper to unlock the entire event.

Choose the correct option to win rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlocking a section will present you with a question and three options. You must choose the correct one to win the rewards. That said, you can keep trying until you get the right answer since there is no penalty.

Here's a list of all the rewards that you can obtain for completing the new Genshin Impact web event:

Primogems x120

Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

Hero's Wit x10

Mora x70,000

Note that there is a limited number of Pale Yellow Silk Paper so you will need to log in to the web event on multiple days.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.