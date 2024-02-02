Genshin Impact has released a new Web Event titled When the Xiao Lanterns Rise as One to celebrate the Lantern Rite Festival. Travelers can particle in it to obtain Wish Coupons and use it to spin the Wheel of Wishes for a chance to win several exciting prizes. This includes physical rewards, such as PlayStation®5 and OnePlus 12R, and in-game items, such as Primogems and Mora.

Furthermore, you can win more rewards by inviting friends who haven't logged in to the game since January 17, 2024, and are at least AR 10. Here's a complete guide to the When the Xiao Lanterns Rise as One Web event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact When the Xiao Lanterns Rise as One Web event guide

Expand Tweet

To participate in When the Xiao Lanterns Rise as One, click this link and log in using your HoYoverse account or the game UID.

How to obtain Wish Coupons

Invite returning Travelers to obtain Primogems and Wish Coupons (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to obtain Wish Coupons in When the Xiao Lanterns Rise as One. The first option is to invite up to five returning Travelers using your unique Invitation Code or Invitation Card. However, the invitee must at least be AR 10 and shouldn't have logged in to the game since January 17, 2024.

Once the invited Traveler has linked your code to the event webpage, you will receive corresponding Primogem rewards and Wish Coupons. Meanwhile, the invitee will receive Wish Coupons. Here's a list of additional rewards that you can obtain based on the number of players that link to your code:

1 linked: Primogems x60 + Wish Coupon x1

Primogems x60 + Wish Coupon x1 2 linked : Primogems x30 + Wish Coupon x1

: Primogems x30 + Wish Coupon x1 3 linked : Primogems x30 + Wish Coupon x1

: Primogems x30 + Wish Coupon x1 4 linked : Wish Coupons x2

: Wish Coupons x2 5 linked: Wish Coupons x2

You can obtain up to seven Wish Coupons by inviting five returning Travelers.

Log in to Genshin Impact and use Original Resin (Image via HoYoverse)

Another method is to simply log in to Genshin Impact daily and use Original Resin. Here's the reward distribution:

Log in for 1 day: Wish Coupon x1

Wish Coupon x1 Log in for 3 days: Wish Coupon x1

Wish Coupon x1 Log in for 7 days: Wish Coupon x1

Wish Coupon x1 Use a total of 160 Original Resin: Wish Coupon x1

Wish Coupon x1 Use a total of 320 Original Resin: Wish Coupon x1

You can get up to five Wish Coupons by logging in to Genshin Impact.

Spin the Wheel of Wishing

Spin the wheel (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Wish Coupons to spin the Wheel of Wishing for a chance to get the following rewards:

Mora x20,000

Fine Enhancement Ore x3

Hero's Wit x2

Primogems x20 (2,000 winners)

Primogems x40 (1,000 winners)

Primogems x60 (500 winners)

OnePlus 12R x1 (10 winners)

PlayStation®5 x1 (5 winners)

100 USD Amazon Gift Card x1 (1,000 winners)

When the Xiao Lanterns Rise as One Web Event will end on February 15, 2024, and the Wheel of Wishing raffle will be available until February 21, 2024.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.