Genshin Impact data-mine fuels rumors of Capitano being playable

Capitano is a much-loved character in Genshin Impact, and fans have been waiting with bated breath for a very long time to know whether he will ever be playable. The conclusion to Capitano's arc in the Natlan Archon Quest was rather grim, raising further doubts about his playability.

However, recent leaks via datamining have hinted at Capitano possibly being playable sometime in the future. We discuss all the information disclosed via the data-mine regarding Capitano's future playable status in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Genshin Impact: Capitano might be playable, as per datamined information

Brand new information that hints at Capitano's playable status has been found in the game's source files. Posted on reddit by user Clean_Ad_4075, this information has been datamined. While not exactly a leak, it can still be considered as one, since the extracted information is subject to change before release.

This new data-mine has disclosed some details regarding Capitano's in-game files post version 5.4. As per the datamined info, some of Capitano's files have been replaced and their content has been changed. These changes can now be seen in Capitano's files, according to the data-mine:

1) Capitano's breathing animations

As disclosed from the datamined information, Capitano's breathing animations have been altered. Prior to version 5.4, he used a special breathing animation modified solely for his model. However, he now uses the standard breathing animation that all other playable characters use, which increases his chance of being added to the roster of playable characters.

2) Textures added to Capitano's sword

As already disclosed in a leak back in 2024, Capitano's sword is named Antumbra. The recent data-mine now shows that a special "Dissolve" texture has been added to Antumbra. Dissolve textures are used to make the weapons of all playable characters "disappear" after they appear behind the character's back (once the character leaves combat).

Since only weapons used and equipped by playable characters have a Dissolve texture, this further hints at a chance of Capitano being playable sometime in the future.

3) Textures added to Capitano's model

The data-mine has also divulged information regarding Capitano's current model having certain "Glow" textures. In Genshin Impact, these Glow textures on characters appear when using certain skills (such as the Archons' glowing hair). This further implies that Capitano might be playable, owing to the fact that NPCs don't generally have such textures in their models.

Of course, all of this is still mere speculation, and fans will have to wait for further information from HoYoverse to confirm Capitano's official playable status.

