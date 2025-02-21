New Genshin Impact merch featuring Childe, Keqing, Diluc, and more characters revealed

HoYoverse has officially revealed a set of brand-new Genshin Impact merchandise featuring five much-loved characters from the game, which will soon be available for fans to buy. The series is called "Resplendent Feast", and the five characters showcased in it are Childe, Diluc, Keqing, Yae Miko, and Cyno.

Ad

This article will look at the new upcoming Genshin Impact merchandise series in further detail.

Genshin Impact "Resplendent Feast" merchandise series officially revealed

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As announced on Bilibili, a new series of Genshin Impact merchandise titled "Resplendent Feast" will soon hit the market. As evident from the title, the theme of this series is a banquet, with the following lines serving as an introduction to its contents:

"The candlelight gradually brightens, the curtain opens slightly, and the figure under the night is finally clear. The stars flicker gently with the rhythm of the music, let's step into this bright and gorgeous banquet together!"

Ad

The Resplendent Feast merch features five characters from Genshin Impact, namely Childe, Diluc, Keqing, Yae Miko, and Cyno. They will be the face of all Resplendent Feast goodies, with any and all products from this series featuring one or multiple combinations of these characters.

Details regarding the new items that will be available as part of the Resplendent Feast merch will be announced one by one starting from February 25, 2025. As such, fans of the featured characters will have to wait a while longer for further information regarding the available products and their pricing.

Ad

Interestingly, the Resplendent Feast merch series features all five characters in brand-new outfits that fit the theme of a glorious banquet. The men's outfits comprise classy coats and vests, while the women's clothes include beautiful evening dresses and hats. Thus, the products sold as part of the series are also expected to feature the characters in these new gorgeous outfits.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, HoYoverse had teased this upcoming merchandise series a week ago by showcasing the silhouettes of the now-announced five characters. Most players were able to guess the identities of the silhouettes, owing to their distinctive hairstyles and silhouette colors. Now, with all five characters finally revealed officially, it is only a matter of time before we receive more information about the products and the dates regarding their pre-orders and sales.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.5 characters leaked

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact-related news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.