Genshin Impact Dawning Frost stats, effects, and materials

Dawning Frost in Genshin Impact is a new 4-star weapon that will be released in version Luna II. It is an event-exclusive Catalyst that can only be obtained from the limited-time weapon banner. Dawning Frost provides Elemental Mastery and CRIT DMG bonuses, making it a pretty solid weapon. The developers have also revealed all the materials required to level it up, so you can farm them anytime.
This article covers all of Dawning Frost's stats and effects, along with the materials you will need to level it up in Genshin Impact.
Dawning Frost stats and level-up materials in Genshin Impact
Stats and effects
Dawning Frost is a Nod-Krai specific 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact. It has the following stats and effects at level 90 R1:
- Base ATK: 510
- Second stat: 55.1% CRIT DMG
- Passive effect: For 10s after a Charged Attack hits an opponent, Elemental Mastery is increased by 72. For 10s after an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, Elemental Mastery is increased by 48.
The new Nod-Krai weapon has a CRIT DMG second stat, making it only the third 4-star Catalyst with a CRIT DMG second stat bonus. Furthermore, its passive provides a pretty good amount of Elemental Mastery. It can be a good weapon option for characters like Nefer and Yanfei.
Dawning Frost level-up materials
Listed below are all the materials that you will need to max ascend Dawning Frost:
- Artful Device Fragment x 3
- Artful Device Replica x 9
- Artful Device Inheritance x 9
- Artful Device Wish x 4
- Frostnight's Glimmer x 15
- Frostnight's Glow x 18
- Frostnight's Glory x 27
- Tattered Warrant x 10
- Immaculate Warrant x 15
- Frost-Etched Warrant x 18
- Mora x 150,000
Frostnight's Glimmer, Frostnight's Glow, and Frostnight's Glory are character and weapon enhancement materials that you can obtain by defeating the Frostnight Scions. Meanwhile, Tattered Warrant, Immaculate Warrant, and Frost-Etched Warrant can be obtained after defeating the Fatui Oprichniki enemies. You can also obtain Frostnight's Glimmer and Tattered Warrant drops from the Stardust Exchange store.
Lastly, Artful Device Fragment and its higher rarities are weapon ascension materials that can be farmed in the Lost Mooncourt domain only on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.
