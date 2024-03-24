Genshin Impact Desert Bloom commission and hidden achievement guide

Desert Bloom is a Sumeru daily commission in Genshin Impact which is a part of the Blooming Sands quest chain. Completing the quest chain rewards players with a hidden achievement called "A Lingering Fragrance." There are three different versions of the commission, and travelers must complete each one once.

Desert Bloom is the second commission in the quest chain. For it to show up in your dailies, you will first need to complete the Blooming Sands daily commission as a prerequisite.

Here is a guide explaining how you can easily complete all three versions of the Desert Bloom commission in Genshin Impact to obtain a hidden achievement.

Desert Bloom Genshin Impact commission guide: How to get A Lingering Fragrance achievement

Nermin's location in Aaru Village (Image via HoYoverse)

When participating in the Desert Bloom daily commission in Genshin Impact's Sumeru, you will have to help an NPC named Nermin. She can be found at the location marked on the map above in Aaru Village.

Nermin will ask players to help her with three separate tasks in each rendition of the quest. Here are all the versions:

Watering version

Kitten version

Zaytun Peach version

Completing all three once will trigger the next daily commission in the quest line called Blooming Sands: Lasting Scent.

Watering version

In the Watering version of the Desert Bloom commission, Nermin will ask you to water her flowers. There are a few steps to this task:

Pick up the watering can from the corner.

Go to the stepwell to fill it with water.

Bring back the watering can to Nermin so she can water her flowers.

Kitten version

During this rendition of the daily commission, you will have to find and feed the cat that is chewing on her flowers. Here is how to complete it:

Look for the cat in question. She can be found just on the other side of the bridge near a cactus.

Feed the cat some food and report back to Nermin.

Zaytun Peach version

To complete this version of the commission, give some Zaytun Peaches to Nermin so she can prepare Minty Bean soup for Raef. You must do the following here:

Give three Zaytun Peaches to Nermin.

Wait for her to prepare Minty Bean soup.

Deliver the soup at Raef's location.

Can you choose the version of the Desert Bloom commission in Genshin Impact?

After starting the initial dialogue of the Desert Bloom, you can change the commission's version by simply disconnecting your internet and starting the commission again. This can help you complete all three versions, as it is a prerequisite to obtain the hidden achievement.

Here is how you can identify the rendition of the commission based on the first dialogue:

Watering version: "Whew... Loosening the soil like this should work..."

Kitten version: "Oh no... There's more bitten leaves..."

Zaytun Peach version: "Traveler, perfect timing! Come have a taste of the Minty Bean Soup I made."

How to get the 'A Lingering Fragrance' achievement in Genshin Impact?

You can obtain the Sumeru hidden achievement, 'A Lingering Fragrance,' by completing the entire Blooming Sands quest line. Let's take a look at all the required daily commissions you ought to complete:

Blooming Sands

Desert Bloom (All three versions once)

(All three versions once) Blooming Sands: Lasting Scent

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.