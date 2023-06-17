5 rarest Genshin Impact achievements to watch out for during Sumeru Daily commissions

Genshin Impact players can complete Daily commissions and achievements for free Primogems and other in-game rewards. Like every other nation, some of the Sumeru daily commissions have hidden achievements. However, the game also has an RNG element applied to its commissions. This implies players won't know what commissions they will get until the next server reset.

Many Sumeru daily commissions also have follow-up quests, which are also part of the RNG element. One must take certain steps during the commission to unlock these follow-up quests or hidden achievements.

This article will outline some of the rare achievements that can be obtained from Sumeru's daily commission in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: List of 5 rare achievements from Sumeru's Daily commission

1) Garcia's Paean: the Echo of Someone

Principia Arithmetica achievement has to be one of the rarest and longest ones to obtain in Genshin Impact. To unlock this achievement, players must complete the daily commission "Garcia's Paean: the Echo of Someone" three times, where you will provide different rarities of Treasure Hoarder Insignias to NPC Garcia.

Remember that the commission, Garcia's Paean: the Echo of Someone, is a follow-up quest that will not appear until the right dialogue and steps are taken. Complete the following quest and daily commission to get the follow-up quest:

Complete the world quest "Garcia's Paean"

Garcia's Paean: Key Items

Garcia's Paean: Substitutes

Garcia's Paean: By Bearings

Complete "Garcia's Paean: Easy Peasy" correctly four times

Players can find Garcia's world quest in Wangshu Inn in Liyue Harbor. Completing the world quest will add Garcia's daily commission to Sumeru's RNG.

2) The Flower That Won't Grow

Those doing Sumeru daily commission in Genshin Impact have probably seen this appear in their quest menu several times. The daily commission is divided into two versions in which players must complete different tasks. While one version only requires watering the roses, the other needs three Harra fruits.

Once this commission is finished, another daily commission titled "When Flowers Bloom" should be triggered in the following daily reset. To finish the commission, engage the NPCs. A hidden achievement in Genshin Impact called "Up by the Roots" can be unlocked after completing the commission by pursuing and eliminating the Whopperflower.

3) Supreme Hookshot?

Genshin Impact players should also look out for this daily commission that will show up in Port Ormos, Sumeru. Interact with NPC Kavyan, who will ask for help to provide him with the supplies required to make the perfect bait. The daily commission has three different variants, each asking for a particular item. Here is an overview of items NPC Kavyan will ask players to gather:

Mushrooms

Special Eggs

Zaytan Peaches

Once players have completed all three variants, a follow-up commission, Cost-Effective Hook, should appear on their quest menu after the server reset. The follow-up commission also required material gathering. However, successfully doing this thrice will unlock the rare achievement "Aha! What's on the Hook?" rewarding players with free Primogems.

4) Gold Devouring and Mora Gathering

The third commission in Genshin Impact that players should be on the lookout for is Gold Devouring and Mora Gathering. Interact with NPC Hatim to begin and complete the commission in Sumeru City. This commission has five different versions, and the RNG element of daily commission makes it very hard to complete in a short period.

Players can also unlock two different achievements, such as "When Wealth Comes A-Knockin" and "Kalimi's Fungus" in Genshin Impact, by completing a different variation of this hidden commission.

5) Project Baby - Non-Obligatory Request

Project Baby is another daily commission that has five different versions. In this commission, NPC Gulabgir will ask travelers to check out a nearby camp to find lost food for his snake pets. Players are sent to different camps based on the commission's variant. Out of five camps, players can find additional objects in three of them. Here is a quick overview:

Look for Strange Beads in Fungi Camp

Look for Shabby Rock in Rockslide Camp

Look for Strange Tiny Hats in Tree Nest Camp

Retrieving all three additional items and giving them to NPC Gulabgir will unlock the rare achievement, Non-Obligatory Request, in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes