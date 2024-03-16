Genshin Impact Discover Traces Explore Nature web event: How to get 40 Primogems and free furnishing

Genshin Impact has announced a Discovery Collaboration web event named "Discover Traces, Explore Nature." Through this, players can obtain 40 Primogems and an exclusive furnishing called Let the Desert Bloom. The item is a large rucksack, commemorating the event's spirit of discovery and exploration.

The Discover, Traces Explore Nature event began on March 16, 2024, and will remain active until June 15, 2024. To partake in it, players can head to the official event page and complete a mini-game.

This guide will cover the steps to complete the Genshin Impact x Discovery web event to obtain Primogems and free furnishing for your Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact Discover Traces, Explore Nature web event guide

Discover Traces Explore Nature is a new Genshin Impact web event in collaboration with Discovery. It features Kaveh, a 4-star character from the Dendro element.

In the event, you should take photographs of particular creatures from Teyvat based on hints. There are three mini maps where you must zoom in and click five pictures. Doing so and sharing the event will reward you with 40 Priomogems and Let the Desert Bloom furnishing.

You can participate in this web event by visiting the official event page. However, you must be at least Adventure Rank 10 or above to be eligible.

Home page of the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have logged in with your Genshin Impact account, here's how you can complete the Discover Traces Explore Nature web event:

Click on "Start Exploring" on the event main page.

Select the first snowy mountain map. Here, you must take one photo of a Cryo lifeform.

Find a Cryo lifeform (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the bar on the left-hand side and zoom in towards the Cryo slimes beside the river at the bottom of the scene.

Once the slimes are in the frame, select the "Take Photo" option.

The entry will be added to the event journal, which you must share as a prerequisite to obtain the large rucksack.

Go to the second Sumeru-themed mini-map.

Find a ferocious creature (Image via HoYoverse)

You will first be asked to take a picture of a ferocious creature. You can click the Rishboland Tiger perching on a tree in the center-right of the composition.

Find a bird (Image via HoYoverse)

The second picture you must take in this scene is of a bird. Photograph the Red Vultures on the top left.

Lastly, head over to the third map, which is themed like the Fontaine region.

Find a creature that isn't aggressive (Image via HoYoverse)

For the first one in this scene, click a photo of a creature who isn't aggressive. You can pick the Blubberbeast at the top as your subject here.

Find a creature that attacks its enemies by firing watery projectiles (Image via HoYoverse)

The second hint for a picture will ask you to photograph a creature that attacks its enemies by firing watery projectiles. You must take a picture of the Bubbly Seahorse chilling on the big leaf on the center-left.

Web event rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

After all five photographs are taken, go back to the home page of the event. Click on the brown sidebar annotated with an outward arrow, and select Claim to obtain Primogems and free furnishing.

The rewards will soon be delivered to your in-game mail.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.