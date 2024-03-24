Genshin Impact Doctor's Orders commission hidden achievement guide

Doctor's Orders is a daily commission in Genshin Impact that players can take on. In this quest, you'll be helping a doctor named Zakariya who works in the Sumeru region. There are three variations of the quest, and in each one, Zakariya will ask you to deliver medicine to a different patient of his.

Aside from delivering medicines to the patients Gurgen, Azra, and Aftab, you can do more to aid these NPCs. Assisting them further will unlock a hidden achievement called Relaxation Therapy worth five Primogems.

Here is a guide on completing the Doctor's Orders daily commission in Genshin Impact and obtaining the associated achievement.

Doctor's Orders Genshin Impact commission guide: How to get Relaxation Therapy achievement

Zakariya's location (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the Sumeru daily commission, Doctor's Orders, in Genshin Impact, you must interact with a doctor named Zakariya at the Bimarstan Hospital in Sumeru City. He will ask you to deliver medicines to any of his three patients.

After making the delivery, if you provide them with additional aid, you will unlock the Sumeru hidden achievement, Relaxation Therapy.

Let's take a look at what you must do for each patient.

Gurgen

Gurgen's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Gurgen is located northwest of Bimarstand in his field, complaining about being too injured to remove the weeds that have grown.

After delivering Gurgen's medications, you must remove all the weeds from his field and talk to him again. Then, go back and report to Zakariya to complete the commission.

Azra

Azra's location (Image via HoYoverse)

Azra, a skilled mercenary from the esteemed Corps of Thirty, is stationed near the entrance of the bustling Grand Bazaar. While handing out her medicines, Zakariya comments that she always complains about them being too bitter.

Therefore, after completing the objective, interact with Azra again and give her 1x Sugar. Then, report back to Zakariya to conclude the Doctor's Orders commission.

Aftab

Aftab's location (Image via HoYoverse)

During the commission, you can find Aftab across the street from Bimarstan. Like Azra, you need to interact with this NPC after giving him his medicines. You'll need to offer him 1x Delicious Steak here.

Afterward, return to Zakariya and report to him to complete the daily commission.

Helping out all three of these NPCs during each version of the Doctor's Orders daily commission will reward you with the hidden achievement of Relaxation Therapy.

