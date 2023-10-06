Genshin Impact: Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Part 1 guide

Genshin Impact's new event in 4.2 allows players to head back to the good old Mondstadt, where Klee awaits as an event vendor. The Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic event is live in the game, divided into six stages. Based on previous occasions, everyone can collect 420 Primogems, with 70 from each stage. From initiating the quest from the journal to efficiently getting the highest score possible, the following article will guide you through the event's first stage.

Since only the first stage is available for players, collecting 70 Primogems on Day 1 will be possible.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Pre-requisite quest for Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventures in Genshin Impact

Quest for the event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before unlocking the event, you must complete a small quest called "Mysterious Fish? A Booming Adventure!". Head to Lisa's library to trigger a cutscene, and follow along with the dialogue options until Klee brings you in front of the event location.

The quest will end with the cutscene, and you are now free to start the event by talking with the Spark Knight. Either choose the "Start Game" option to open the event page, or click on the "Events" icon on the top-right and click on "Event Details."

How to complete part 1 of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure in Genshin Impact

Event board overview (Image via Genshin Impact)

The main aim of this event is to use bombs and defeat enemies that are present on the blue board. You will notice that some enemies are taking up multiple grids on the board by being close to each other. Hence, it is essential to use the correct bombs and make them explode in the right positions.

There are nine bombs given to a player for the Part 1 puzzle, with six Mint Jumpty Dumpty (Green bombs) and three Caramel Jumpty Dumpty (Red Bombs). The green bombs can create an explosion in five grids in a cross, with three vertical and three horizontal in a single axis. On the other hand, the red bombs can explode up to nine grids.

The image of the explosion radius below should clear things out for players.

Bomb explosion radius (Image via Genshin Impact)

Click on 'Start' to initiate the event, and select the type of bomb you want to explode. Please note that you must manually trigger the explosion, making the timing a significant factor for a perfect score. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to obtain the perfect score on Day 1:

Select the green bombs first and aim for the pink monsters. Launch the bomb and land them in the middle of the pink monsters. This will obliterate all of them in one go. There are six groups, so six bombs are all you need.

Next, select the red bombs and aim for the middle of the yellow monsters. There are three groups with four monsters each, occupying up to nine grids.

Red bomb to kill the four yellow monsters (Image via Genshin Impact)

To obtain the Primogems, scoring 16 points is enough. However, defeating every monster will grant a score of 39, which is also the perfect score on Day 1.