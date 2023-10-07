Genshin Impact: Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Part 2 guide

The second stage of Genshin Impact 4.1's Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure event is now available. Like the previous challenge, you must defeat the Spikey Fish enemies using two types of bombs with different areas of effect.

That said, the difficulty level in the second part has also increased slightly. The enemy formation is more complex, but at the same time, you can now attack them from three different sides.

Completing the second stage of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure with a full score will reward you with 70 Primogems and other in-game items.

This Genshin Impact guide will showcase one of the best ways to defeat all the Spikey Fishes and complete this challenge to get maximum points.

Genshin Impact: Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Day 2 guide

Mint Jelly and Berry Cake bomb explosion areas of effect (Image via HoYoverse)

The bombs in Genshin Impact's Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure event are officially called Mint Jelly and Berry Cake, but this article will refer to them as green and red, respectively, to keep it simple.

It is essential to mention that the latter's AoE is different in the second stage. Previously, it was a 3x3 square, but now it is a thin cross, similar to green, but with an additional range of one block on each end.

With that out of the way, here is a step-by-step guide to getting the perfect score in the second part of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure in Genshin Impact.

Move one block to your right and use the green bomb. When it reaches the square between the first two pink Spikey Fishes, detonate the bomb to defeat them.

Next, move one block to your left to come back to your original spot and use the green bomb again. Detonate it once it reaches the square between the pink Spikey Fishes.

After this, click on the arrow on the right side to change your position. Refer to the GIFs to understand the moves more clearly.

Move two blocks down and use the green bomb to defeat the pink Spikey Fishes.

Change the bomb to red and fire it toward the yellow Spikey Fishes from the same spot.

Next, click on the arrow on the left side to change your position.

Switch back the green bomb and move up three blocks.

Next, fire the bomb to clear the first three Spikey Fishes.

Move another block upwards and fire the green bomb. Detonate it when it reaches the square between the first two pink fishes.

Move down two blocks and fire the last green bomb to clear the remaining pink fishes.

Finally, switch to the red bomb, move up one block, and fire it.

This will clear all the Spikey Fishes and earn you 38 points, which is the maximum one can earn in the second part.

You can obtain the following rewards for completing Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure day two challenge in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x70

Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth x3

Hero's Wit x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x3

Mora x50,000

If you only care about the Primogems, then getting 16 points should be enough.