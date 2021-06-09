Genshin Impact: Echoing Conch locations in Twinning, Broken, and Pudding Isle

Genshin Impact has now released version 1.6, and one of the first new additions is the Echoing Tales event.

In this event, Travelers collect Echoing Conches, which hold voices from the past. Finding one unlocks a voiceline, and each voiceline belongs to a themed set. By collecting conches, Travelers earn Primogems, useful materials, and Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit.

Echoing Conch locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will introduce a total of 32 conches before the event ends in 41 days. Currently, Travelers can find only five Echoing Conches on the Golden Apple Archipelago. The Echoing Conches are on three of the current isles in the archipelago: Twinning Isle, Pudding Isle, and Broken Isle. Exact locations are marked on the map below:

Current Echoing Conch locations for the Echoing Tales event (image via Genshin Impact)

Echoing Conches on Pudding Isle

Echoing Tales event map - part one: Echoing Conches on Pudding Isle (image via Genshin Impact)

The first Echoing Conch location is just east of the Teleport Waypoint on Pudding Isle. Next to a handmade shelter and some crates, this conch is resting on a flat rock. This Echoing Conch should be in plain view, unguarded by enemies.

First Echoing Conch location on Pudding Isle (image via Genshin Impact)

On the western side of Pudding Isle, there’s a small island that’s lower in elevation than the main island here. The second Echoing Conch is easily visible on another flat rock.

Second Echoing Conch location on Pudding Isle (image via Genshin Impact)

Echoing Conches on Twinning Isle

Echoing Tales event map - part one: Echoing Conches on Twinning Isle (image via Genshin Impact)

On Twinning Isle, there is an Echoing Conch located east of the Teleport Waypoint. Players should jump down off the cliff to find it under a tree.

First Echoing Conch location on Twinning Isle (image via KyoStinV)

The next Echoing conch on Twinning Isle is on the southern island, among a Hilichurl camp. Players can start at the Teleport Waypoint and glide down. After taking care of the enemies, the Echoing Conch is safe to collect.

Second Echoing Conch location on Twinning Isle (image via Genshin Impact)

Echoing Conch on Broken Isle

Echoing Tales event map - part one: Echoing Conch on Broken Isle (image via Genshin Impact)

On Broken Isle, there is a torch puzzle on the northernmost island that rewards a chest for completing it. The last echoing conch is next to one of the torches below the chest.

To navigate here, players can use a Waverider boat. Players can then walk to the northern side of the small island.

Echoing Conch location on Broken Isle (image via Genshin Impact)

For a visual walkthrough of part one of the Echoing Tales event, players can refer the video below:

Echoing Tales is a rather long event, lasting the full duration of version 1.6. This event ends in 41 days, though it’s uncertain whether this cutoff limits the event shop or the ability to collect the conches.

New conches are sure to appear soon, and perhaps players will begin to understand the purpose of these ancient voices. For now however, players can only collect these five Echoing Conches.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod