Genshin Impact egg roll recipe: Where to get and use it

The Irodori Festival in the Inazuma region of Genshin Impact has finally begun. Players can take part in the festival by completing commissions under the Legends of the Kasen section, or they can complete the Irodori Anecdotes.

The first Irodori Anecdote requires players to meet Albedo at the Five Kasen plaza. He informs the traveler and Paimon that Klee has arrived in Inazuma, and they can help him by taking care of her.

gia / rie @forfuyao irodori spoilers ?



klee called an egg roll a “yellow cake” shes so cute irodori spoilers ?klee called an egg roll a “yellow cake” shes so cute

Here's how Genshin Impact players can give three delicious Egg Rolls to Klee in the first Irodori Anecdote called A Story For You.

A Story For You quest guide in Genshin Impact Irodori Festival

A Story For You quest begins with Klee asking the traveler and Paimon about the cuisine in Inazuma. She then asks them to make delicious Egg Rolls.

Players can get a recipe for Egg Rolls from the Shimura Kanbei NPC at Shimura's restaurant in Inazuma City. It can be purchased for 1250 Mora.

Players must interact with Shimura at the counter and choose the I'd like to see the menu option. Thereafter, the owner presents recipes for Egg Roll, Miso Soup, Mixed Yakisoba, Tonkotsu Ramen, and Teyvat Fried Egg. The cost of the recipes depends on the rarity.

Depending on the quality, Egg Roll revives the character and restores 50/100/150 HP with a 120-second cooldown.

Interestingly, when Kujou Sara cooks an Egg Roll, there is a chance that Faith Eternal will be created instead. Hence, after obtaining the recipe, players must avoid using Kujou Sara to cook Egg Rolls as it might hinder their progress in the quest.

How to cook an Egg Roll in Genshin Impact

A delicious Egg Roll dish can be prepared by mixing 1 Bird Egg with 1 Sugar. Eggs can be collected from the open world. They're usually found in high locations like rooftops and cliffs.

Moreover, there are four NPCs in Teyvat that sell sugar. These include Chef Mao from the Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue, Sara from Good Hunter in Mondstadt, Shimura from Inazuma, and Changshun from Liyue.

Players can look for a cooking source to complete the A Story For You quest. The best place to cook the Egg Rolls is the pot located right in front of Yukio's (the street food vendor) stall.

More Irodori anecdotes and challenges will arrive in Genshin Impact in the upcoming days. It is the biggest event in the 2.6 update and will reward players with a ton of Primogems.

Edited by Danyal Arabi