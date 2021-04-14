Genshin Impact is an amazing game with a lot of features. However, it is not perfect as players continuously discover new bugs. More often than not, these bugs are fixed quickly by miHoYo.

For example, a Keqing bug that allowed her to deal massive damage was fixed a few days after it went viral.

This time, a Reddit user, BasicSausage, shared a bug that allows players to skip the cutscenes from the weekly battle with Andrius, the "Wolf Boss."

Genshin Impact exploit allows Claymore users to skip Boss cutscenes with a simple trick

Andrius boss fight cutscene in Genshin Impact (Image via Fandom Wiki)

Every week, players are given a chance to battle the weekly boss for a chance at various drops. The most important ones are Talent level-up materials. However, the most sought-after ones are the shiny Prototypes.

Players who fight Andrius every week would've been familiar with its multiple cutscenes. Apparently, there's a trick to skip it.

All it takes is pressing the charged attack while the cut-scene is starting, and players will be able to move while the cut-scene is ongoing. Note that this method only works with claymore characters.

Some comments on Reddit also stated that there are other methods to skip the cutscenes. For example, using a bow character's aimed shot or utilizing the I-frame of characters' elemental burst.

Another user claimed that swapping characters works, but it requires precise timing.

While boss fights are exciting every week, they can also feel like a chore. The cut-scenes looked wonderful the first few times, but it might be tiring for some players after months of playing.

Luckily, tricks like these are constantly being discovered, allowing players to have smoother gameplay.

