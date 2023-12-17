Genshin Impact fans furious after HoYoverse announces free 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse recently announced that Genshin Impact's sister game, Honkai Star Rail, will reward its players with a free 5-star character in the upcoming 1.6 update. The unit that will be given out for free will be Dr. Ratio, who uses the Imaginary type and follows the Hunt path. While HSR players are certainly ecstatic about the revelation, Genshin fans are certainly not.

It's no surprise that Genshin Impact players have been clamoring for a free 5-star unit since the first anniversary. However, HoYoverse has fallen short of their expectations every time. Now that it is revealed that Honkai Star Rail players will get a character of such high rarity for free, it has stirred up some drama in the community. Let's take a look at the reactions that followed the Dr. Ratio announcement.

Genshin Impact community in uproar after Honkai Star Rail free Dr. Ratio announcement

Fans of Genshin Impact are currently in a frenzy after HoYoverse announced that Honkai Star Rail players will receive a free 5-star unit. While the former game was initially released in 2020 and has already celebrated three anniversaries, not once have the developers come close to handing out a 5-star. However, the same can't be said about the latter.

Honkai Star Rail's first anniversary is a few months away, and its player base will soon be getting Dr. Ratio for free to celebrate the game's wins at The Game Awards 2023, iPhone Game of the Year, and Google Play: Best of 2023.

This announcement has not been sitting well with Genshin players, who are furious over this step-motherly treatment from HoYoverse. Many fans took to the internet to express their disappointment.

Here is the reaction of the popular streamer Enviosity on X (formerly Twitter):

Another streamer, Zy0x, expressed disbelief over the announcement from HoYoverse:

Zy0x reaction to free Dr. Ratio (Image via X/Zy0x)

Although it was expected that this news would not be well received by Genshin fans, this has led to a lot of online squabbles between the two communities. User u/JasoXDDD even asked the mods to ban all GI-related stuff on the official Honkai Star Rail Reddit to subdue the situation.

Currently, the Genshin Impact community is hoping that the backlash convinces HoYoverse to reward them with a free 5-star selector during the upcoming Lantern Rite festival. However, this seems farfetched, given their track record.

Many are dismissive of the idea and are convinced that distributing a free 5-star will never happen given the time and effort required to develop them, as pointed out by u/qizeaqfile on Reddit.

Fans have been posting memes to diss HoYoverse overlooking Genshin Impact players. Posts with "Genshin could never" have led to the particular phrase trending on X.

