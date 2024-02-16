Genshin Impact fans are furious over latest event restricting owned characters' usage

The Triumphant Frenzy event is now live in Genshin Impact's version 4.4. Essentially, it is a battle event that can be completed at different difficulties: Normal, Advanced, and Pro. Travelers can obtain several in-game rewards from this event, like Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystical Enhancement Ore, and more.

While most Genshin Impact players enjoy battle events, the community has been highly critical of Triumphant Frenzy. Unlike most events, the characters that can be used are completely randomized, and the playerbase has not received this well.

Let's look at the community's reaction to the character restrictions of the new event in version 4.4.

Some Genshin Impact fans are furious after combat event prevents them from using owned characters

Character selection menu in Triumphant Frenzy event (Image via HoYoverse)

Triumphant Frenzy is a new event introduced in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update and players can partake in it till February 26, 2024. It provides them with a randomized set of six playable characters, from which they must pick four to complete the challenge.

While this provides gamers with a wide range of options and allows them to test out units they do not own, it prevents them from using their built characters. Furthermore, if they already own the offered trial character, they cannot use their own build of the said character.

Given how much effort is put into farming artifacts and obtaining rare weaponry to deal high damage, this has been a disappointing revelation for most.

@ganyeula on Tiktok was very vocal about how the developers have designed the Triumphant Frenzy event. While they agree with the premise of allowing gamers to try out trial characters, they are highly critical about HoYoverse not allowing players to use builds of owned characters.

As per their opinion, this event nullifies the hard work put into building characters to level 90 when they are forced to use level 80 units with generic builds and subpar stats.

This consensus of not being able to use our own builds in the event is also shared by @teyvattabloid on X, who is a popular Genshin Impact account sharing lore and memes.

Here are some other reactions from the netizens:

Despite a major portion of the playerbase being furious with the Triumphant Frenzy event, some are appreciating it as well.

@AmethystMoon420 on X seems to be really enjoying this event and suggests that most players may have missed its point. According to them, it is designed to test the gamer's knowledge of elemental reactions rather than relying on the build quality and damage potential of their characters.

Another user, @kainessfan, also expressed joy due to the fact that they can now play the characters that they want for trial in this latest event.

