Genshin Impact: "Find somewhere to scatter the Dandelion seeds" quest guide

Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite Tales event began recently. The event assigns players with certain tasks via requests from NPCs to gain Festive Fever points and proceed to the next stage.

During the Lantern Rite Tales event, players will come across a quest called “Mondstadters In Liyue.” Players must find a place to scatter Dandelion seeds to complete the quest.

This quest might cause some confusion as it's difficult to locate the areas for this quest.

Find somewhere to scatter Dandelion seeds in Genshin Impact

Upon triggering the “Mondstadters In Liyue” quest in Genshin Impact, players will meet two NPCs, Freki and Geri, at the Liyue harbor.

The task assigned by Freki will require players to craft a Xiao Lantern and find some dandelion seeds. They are pretty easy to collect.

Freki- The NPC who assigns the "Mondstadters in Liyue" quest in Genshin Impact

Eventually, the event displays the quest description “Find Somewhere to Scatter the Dandelion Seeds.” Upon reaching the marked quest area, players usually get confused when looking for the appropriate location where the seeds can be scattered.

The locations to scatter the seeds are on the rooftop of the Adventurer’s Guild build and the small adjacent house.

The locations to scatter Dandelion Seeds are at the rooftops

Players can climb the building to spot the two rooftops with glowing markers. Upon closing in on the markers, the interactable "Scatter" option will show up.

First location to scatter the seeds

Second location to scatter the seeds

After interacting with both the markers, players can return to Freki to complete the quest in Genshin Impact.

The "Mondstadters from Liyue" rewards Festive Fever points. They are necessary to unlock further stages of the Lantern Rite Tales and Theater Mechanicus challenge.

