Genshin Impact Flame-Forged Insight stats and materials

Flame-Forged Insight is a new 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact that can be obtained from the Sunspray Summer Resort event in version 5.8. It is a decent weapon that provides Elemental Mastery and restores Elemental Energy after the character triggers certain reactions.
This article covers Flame-Forged Insight's stats and effects at max level, listing all the materials needed to level it up in Genshin Impact.
Flame-Forged Insight stats, effects, and materials in Genshin Impact
Flame-Forged Insight has the following stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank one:
- Base ATK: 510
- Second stat: 165 Elemental Mastery
- Passive effect: When Electro-Charged, Lunar-Charged, or Bloom reaction is triggered, restore 12 Elemental Energy and increase Elemental Mastery by 60 for 15 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 15 seconds, and can be triggered even when the character equipping the weapon is off-field.
Flame-Forged Insight is a decent 4-star Claymore that significantly increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery and restores some of their Elemental Energy. It can be a good option for Kaveh since he relies on EM a lot. You can also give this weapon to Beidou or Dori in an Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged team.
Since Flame-Forged Insight is an event weapon, you can obtain its max refinement as long as you can complete the Sunspray Summer Resort event in Genshin Impact 5.8. Max refining the weapon will also increase the buffs on its passive, which usually doubles at R5, so you can expect 120 EM and 24 Energy.
Flame-Forged Insight level-up materials
Listed below are the materials you will need to level up Flame-Forged Insight:
- Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord x3
- Delirious Desolation of the Sacred Lord x9
- Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord x9
- Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord x4
- Cold-Cracked Shellshard x15
- Warm Back-Shell x18
- Blazing Prismshell x27
- Transoceanic Pearl x10
- Transoceanic Chunk x15
- Xenochromatic Crystal x18
Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord and its other rarities can be farmed in the Ancient Watchtower domain in Natlan on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.
You can obtain Cold-Cracked Shellshard and other shell drops by defeating the Furnace Shell Mountain Weasels. Lastly, the Transoceanic Pearl and its higher rarities are dropped by Fontemer Aberrants, commonly found in Fontaine.
