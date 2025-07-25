Genshin Impact Flame-Forged Insight stats and materials

Flame-Forged Insight is a new 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact that can be obtained from the Sunspray Summer Resort event in version 5.8. It is a decent weapon that provides Elemental Mastery and restores Elemental Energy after the character triggers certain reactions.

Ad

This article covers Flame-Forged Insight's stats and effects at max level, listing all the materials needed to level it up in Genshin Impact.

Flame-Forged Insight stats, effects, and materials in Genshin Impact

Flame-Forged Insight stats and effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Flame-Forged Insight has the following stats and effects at level 90 and refinement rank one:

Ad

Trending

Base ATK : 510

: 510 Second stat : 165 Elemental Mastery

: 165 Elemental Mastery Passive effect: When Electro-Charged, Lunar-Charged, or Bloom reaction is triggered, restore 12 Elemental Energy and increase Elemental Mastery by 60 for 15 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 15 seconds, and can be triggered even when the character equipping the weapon is off-field.

Flame-Forged Insight is a decent 4-star Claymore that significantly increases the equipping character's Elemental Mastery and restores some of their Elemental Energy. It can be a good option for Kaveh since he relies on EM a lot. You can also give this weapon to Beidou or Dori in an Electro-Charged or Lunar-Charged team.

Ad

Since Flame-Forged Insight is an event weapon, you can obtain its max refinement as long as you can complete the Sunspray Summer Resort event in Genshin Impact 5.8. Max refining the weapon will also increase the buffs on its passive, which usually doubles at R5, so you can expect 120 EM and 24 Energy.

Also read: Genshin Impact Fractured Halo stats and materials

Flame-Forged Insight level-up materials

Level up materials for Flame-Forged Insight (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the materials you will need to level up Flame-Forged Insight:

Ad

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord x3

Delirious Desolation of the Sacred Lord x9

Delirious Demeanor of the Sacred Lord x9

Delirious Divinity of the Sacred Lord x4

Cold-Cracked Shellshard x15

Warm Back-Shell x18

Blazing Prismshell x27

Trans­ocean­ic Pearl x10

Trans­ocean­ic Chunk x15

Xeno­chrom­at­ic Cryst­al x18

Delirious Decadence of the Sacred Lord and its other rarities can be farmed in the Ancient Watchtower domain in Natlan on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Ad

You can obtain Cold-Cracked Shellshard and other shell drops by defeating the Furnace Shell Mountain Weasels. Lastly, the Transoceanic Pearl and its higher rarities are dropped by Fontemer Aberrants, commonly found in Fontaine.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hijam Tompok Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.



In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.



As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.



Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.