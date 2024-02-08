Genshin Impact Friends at the Doorstep event guide: Best 4-star characters and more

Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rites brings an opportunity to add a free 4-star character of their choice. Free units are always welcome for both veteran and newer player bases. It increases team composition and teamwork, helping you create optimal teams for any situation. Like previous Lantern Rite events, Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze event has introduced Friends at the Doorstep, where you choose a free 4-star Liyue character.

In summary, players will have to complete various game modes and their event challenges to accumulate Festive Fever. Collecting over 1200 Festive Fever will allow players to use the Friends at the Doorstep. Below is a brief on how to claim your free 4-star in Genshin Impact and a list of must-pick units.

How to claim a free 4-star from Friends at the Doorstep in Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite event

Earn Festive Fever to claim a free 4-star (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4.4 update has brought back the annual Lantern Rite event, including new game modes for players to enjoy. Friends at the Doorstep is one such event where players can claim a 4-star Liyue character for free. To claim your free character, you will need to accumulate 1200 Festive Fever. You can do this by participating in the following game modes and completing their event challenges:

Paper Shadows A-Foraging Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices Iridescent Cloud-Striding

Do note that Genshin Impact players must complete Part I - The Orioles Bask in Spring and the Heavens Present Auspices event quest to participate in event games.

Talk to Event NPCs and play event mini-games (Image via HoYoverse)

This will unlock NPCs that will allow you to participate in the new and fun game modes.

Best 4-stars to pick from Friends at the Doorstep

Must pick 4-stars in Lantern Rite event (Image via HoYoverse)

Do note that this can vary depending on how many characters you have in your account, constellations unlocked, and many more. From the meta-perspective, players will want to choose characters that can help clear harder content (Spiral Abyss, Trounce Domain, etc,) in Genshin Impact. These players should go for the following:

Xingqiu

Xiangling

Players should prioritize getting these exceptional units or their constellations if they have yet to unlock all their constellations. Those who already have them at C6 can pick support-type units such as Yaoyao, Beidou, and Yunjin. Yaoyao is a great healer event at C0. Beidou provides a shield with off-field Electro damage, and Yunjin buffs normal attack damage.

Let's not forget Gaming, the newest addition to the Liyue roster who recently debuted in Genshin Impact 4.4 banners. He is a 4-star Pyro Claymore character who relies on his enhanced plunge attacks as the main source of damage. Players interested in him but don't want to pull on the current banners can use Friends at the Doorstep to obtain him for free.

