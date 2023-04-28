Genshin Impact Gathering of Stars guide (Parts 1, 2, and 3)

Gathering of Stars is a series of puzzles that's bound to stump some Genshin Impact players. You're basically supposed to rotate a bunch of circles to follow a constellation's pattern. It's not the most intuitive, which is why many gamers look up guides. There are several parts of the puzzle series to discuss, and three of them will be covered in this article for the reader's convenience.

This guide will start with Part 1 (Collage: Fungus), then Part 2 (Collage: Scarab), and finally Part 3 (Collage: Rukkhashava Mushroom). Skilled players should be able to complete these puzzles in just a couple of seconds. Anybody confused may prefer to read this guide and take their time. You'll know you put something in the correct spot if the stars glow.

Genshin Impact Gathering of Stars guide: Part 1

The first step (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete Part 1 of the Gathering of Stars event:

Select the bottom option under the Switch Artisan Astrolabe Sections. Rotate the circle to the right, as shown in the above photo. Pick the top option under the Switch Artisan Astrolabe Sections. Rotate the middle circle to the left (counter-clockwise). You should now be done with Part 1.

This shouldn't take long to do in Genshin Impact 3.6.

This is what the finished puzzle looks like in the first part of Gathering of Stars (Image via HoYoverse)

Collage: Fungus should now be finished. Your rewards are:

20 Primogems

50 Gala Excitement

3x Hero's Wit

3x Agnidus Agate Fragment

Genshin Impact Gathering of Stars guide: Part 2

The start of the puzzle versus the end of it (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to solve Gathering of Star's second puzzle in Genshin Impact 3.6:

Select the bottom option under Switch Artisan Astrolabe Sections. Rotate the bottom circle until the stars glow. Pick the middle option under Switch Artisan Astrolabe Sections. Rotate the middle section until the stars shine. Select the top option under Switch Artisan Astrolabe Sections. Rotate it to finish this puzzle.

You should now be done with Collage: Scarab. You should now be eligible to receive the following rewards:

20 Primogems

50 Gala Excitement

3x Hero's Wit

3x Varunada Lazurite Fragment

This guide will cover one more part for Genshin Impact players to follow.

Genshin Impact Gathering of Stars guide: Part 3

The final puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

This one is pretty easy. Here's how you do it:

Select the bottom option under Switch Artisan Astrolabe Sections. Rotate it until you see the stars glow. Pick the top option under Switch Artisan Astrolabe Sections. Raise the platform. Rotate it to get these stars to shine.

These are the rewards:

20 Primogems

50 Gala Excitement

3x Hero's Wit

3x Nagadus Emerald Fragment

Genshin Impact players will have to wait for the next parts to be released. They should all follow a similar format of rotating circles to get the stars to glow, making Gathering of Stars a pretty easy event overall. Don't forget to collect your prizes under the Challenge Rewards section.

