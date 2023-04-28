In Truth's Steps (Part 1) guide for Genshin Impact: Correct answers to find the truth listed

A Parade of Providence has several activities for Genshin Impact players to do, including In Truth's Steps. Part 1 of this event involves the player listening to a story and asking some questions. Many Travelers tend to skip through dialog, so it's only natural that they may wish to skip through In Truth's Steps. This guide will include all of the relevant answers.

It is worth noting that you don't have to ask all the questions to proceed, although that is the intended way to complete this activity. Travelers can just use the correct answers in the following section of this guide for their convenience. Everything in this part of the event should take about a minute to breeze through.

Genshin Impact guide: In Truth's Steps (Part 1)

When you talk to Bahar, here's how you can quickly complete In Truth's Steps (Part 1). Select the "Find the Truth" option on the bottom right when you're presented with several categories. Afterwards, pick the following answers:

"By being a good flier." "Dusk Bird." "Beydim did not bring any waterproof gear."

That's it for In Truth's Steps (Part 1). Genshin Impact players must wait for the next part of this activity to become available in the future. Your rewards will be:

30 Primogems

100 Gala Excitement

3x Hero's Wit

3x Agnidus Agate Fragment

4x Guide to Admonition

Travelers are now free to do whatever they want.

Asking questions

You may ask Bahar some questions to learn more about the lore of this story before picking the answers. The important questions are:

Was everyone on that patrol a Forest Ranger? (Unlocks Beydim-related questions)

Was Beydim a Forest Ranger? (Unlocks questions for Beydim's identity and Beydim's abilities)

Can Beydim fly? (Unlocks the How Beydim Flies question)

Other questions are merely available for flavor text in this Genshin Impact event. Travelers can feel free to skip everything here if none of this information interests them. The remaining parts of this event should follow a similar format regarding questions and specific answers.

Don't worry about picking the wrong options since you can always repeat this activity. Now let's check out some brief information about the next two parts of this event.

Future parts of In Truth's Steps

This guide only covers the first part of this activity (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the dates and times when the next parts will be released in Genshin Impact:

Part II: 4:00 am on April 30, 2023

4:00 am on April 30, 2023 Part III: 4:00 am on May 3, 2023

Remember that the above list is for the server's date and time. If these days haven't occurred yet in the real world, then do something else in the meantime. If Part II or Part III has already been released, you can try to do those activities (perhaps with another guide).

In Truth's Steps is a pretty easy activity in Genshin Impact, so players should be able to do all three parts in just a few minutes once they're all released. That way, they can get plenty of free Primogems and Gala Excitement.

Poll : 0 votes