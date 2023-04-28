Genshin Impact In Truth's Steps (Part 1): All correct answers and event rewards

Genshin Impact fans can now play a mini-game called In Truth's Steps in the "A Parade of Providence" main event of the version 3.6 update. In this game, one must first carefully listen to the story narrated by the event organizer, Bahar, who will later ask the traveler three questions based on the same story, and they have to correctly guess all the answers to complete the challenge.

Fans can also ask Bahar a couple of questions of their own to get hints. It is important to remember that one can earn the rewards only after correctly guessing all three questions presented by the event organizer. This Genshin Impact guide will showcase all the correct answers and the rewards after completing the challenge.

Genshin Impact guide to complete the In Truth's Steps challenge

Read the story carefully (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Truth's Steps is one of the mini-games of the version 3.6 update's main event, A Parade of Providence. To play this game, talk to an NPC called Bahar in Sumeru Akademiya. She will narrate a short story about a Forest Ranger named Asti and his companion, Beydim. Once you have finished reading the story, Bahar will give you a chance to ask her your own set of questions to obtain a few hints.

Analyze and ask the questions (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can only ask two questions at the beginning and then unlock more options as you get more information and uncover important details. Once you think you have gathered enough info, click on Find the Truth in the bottom corner of the screen to complete Bahar's quiz session.

Here is a list of all the questions and answers from the first part of In Truth's Steps:

1) How did Beydim leave the mire and pass the message on?

By being a good flyer.

2) Beydim was a...?

Dusk Bird.

3) Why was Beydim wet all over?

Beydim did not bring any waterproof gear.

For reference, the full truth is that Beydim is a messenger Dusk Bird that is used by a Forest Ranger named Asti, and they spotted some monsters while patrolling Avidya Forest. The latter then sends the former to other Rangers teams who were also surveying the location to warn them of the danger. As a result, Beydim flew through the storm without waterproof gear and got wet.

In Truth's Steps Part I rewards

Part one challenge rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a list of all the rewards that can be obtained by completing the first part of the In Truth's Steps mini-event:

Primogems x40

Hero's Wit x3

Gala Excitement x100

Guide to Admonition x4

Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

This is all for the Genshin Impact guide to solving the In Truth's Steps puzzles. Two more parts of this mini-event will be unlocked in a few days' time.

