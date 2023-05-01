The second part of the In Truth's Steps mini-game in Genshin Impact's Akademiya Extravaganza event is finally available. Like the first part, players must go to the NPC named Bahar and listen to and analyze her story. Once that is done, they must find out the truth and correctly answer all the questions presented by the event organizer.

Once again, Genshin Impact players can ask Bahar a few questions of their own to obtain several hints. After correctly answering all of Bahar's questions, players can also earn several in-game rewards, such as Primogem, Mora, and Gala Excitement.

Genshin Impact guide to complete In Truth's Steps Part II challenge

Read the story carefully (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the second part of the In Truth's Steps mini-game, Bahar will narrate a new story for you. This time, the narrative is about Bahera, a student, and his unnamed mentor in Akademiya. Read the story and carefully analyze it to avoid missing any important details.

Ask Bahar questions to get hints (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you're done reading the story, ask Bahar a few questions of your own. You will begin with only one question but can unlock more options as you obtain more information. Once you think you have acquired enough info, click on Find the Truth to complete the challenge.

Here is a list of all four questions from Part II of In Truth's Steps and their answers:

1) Why was his mentor angry?

Because he could not obtain the letter.

2) Who was it who last came in contact with the letter?

The Darshan staff member who was in charge of passing on the letter.

3) Where was the letter?

The mentor's office.

4) What was within the letter?

The keys to the office.

For reference, the truth is that Bahera went on a trip for his research and accidentally brought his mentor's office keys with him. Upon his teacher's request, Bahera sent the keys back to Akademiya via a letter, and the Darshan staff member in charge dropped the letter off at the office's letter slot.

So now, the letter and office keys are stuck inside the locked office, and the mentor did not receive his keys.

In Truth's Steps Part II rewards

Part two challenge rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can obtain after completing Part II of the In Truth's Steps mini-event in A Parade of Providence:

Primogems x30

Gala Excitement x100

Hero's Wit x3

Guide to Ingenuity x4

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

This is all for the Genshin Impact guide to completing the second part of In Truth's Steps. The final challenge of this mini-event will be unlocked in a few days' time.

Poll : 0 votes