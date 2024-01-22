Genshin Impact is getting canceled by fans in China

Genshin Impact fans in China are not very pleased with the recently announced rewards for the Chinese New Year in version 4.4. The officials revealed that they will give away only three Intertwined Fates for this year's Lantern Rite Festival, and that has upset the players in China. This has also led to fans unfollowing the game's official social media accounts and other companies collaborating with the title, including KFC and Pizza Hut.

This is similar to the first-anniversary drama when HoYoverse only gave 10 Intertwined Fates as rewards, but the players didn't feel it was enough. More about this is covered below.

Genshin Impact gets review bombed by Chinese fans following the Chinese New Year reward announcements

The upcoming version 4.4 update will celebrate the fourth Lantern Rite Festival, a Chinese New Year event, and the officials have announced that they will give away three Intertwined Fates to all the players. However, fans in China are unhappy because they feel it isn't enough, and the rewards haven't changed even though the game has been active for over three years.

This has led to Genshin Impact being review bombed by fans on BiliBili, resulting in more 1-star ratings than 5-star ratings. A similar thing happened in the past when HoYoverse announced only 10 Intertwined Fates rewards for the game's first anniversary.

Genshin Impact loses social media followers as fans are not satisfied with the Chinese New Year rewards

Fans in China did not stop at just bombing reviews. The community has also unfollowed the game's official Douyin account en masse, resulting in the loss of over a million followers within a day, dropping from 9.6 million to a little over eight million. The Chinese community has also accused HoYoverse of favoring the global servers more and giving away better rewards to the global players.

This has led to a mass unfollowing of the game on other social media platforms as well, such as Weibo and BiliBili.

In addition, the fans in China are mass unfollowing other companies collaborating with Genshin Impact. This includes popular brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Hey Tea.

Genshin Impact accused of buying bots to maintain follower count on BiliBili

HoYoverse is also being accused of buying Zombie accounts to maintain its follower count on BiliBili, one of the biggest video-sharing websites in China. The X post above by @hxg_diluc shows a few examples of such bots. The usernames of these accounts have "bili" and a combination of random numbers, and more importantly, they are following only one page: Genshin Impact.

In response to all this drama, the developer has reportedly issued an apology and has promised to work on improving the communication. They have also announced that they will readjust the rewards and provide additional compensation. That said, the damage has already been done, and it is difficult to say if it will make the fans happy.