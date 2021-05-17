Genshin Impact glitch allows rebels to hide inside Dawn Winery with a guaranteed win in Windtrace event

This newly found Genshin Impact glitch will allow players to always get a victory on the Dawn Winery map while playing Windtrace. This glitch allows players to hide inside an inaccessible area, making them undetectable to the Hunters, securing a win for the Rebels.

This glitch will give players a guaranteed victory whenever they are playing Windtrace, making it invaluable information. Players can learn more about this powerful glitch here, making their Windtrace games much easier.

Genshin Impact glitch allows rebels to hide inside Dawn Winery:

Glitching inside the Dawn Winery

To perform this newly found glitch in Genshin Impact, players will have to maneuver through some barrels along the side of the Dawn Winery, which will clip them inside the building. This places them out of bounds and makes them invisible to other players, making their hiding spot almost impossible to find without prior knowledge.

Players who utilize this glitch will be able to secure a victory on the Dawn Winery map every time, as long as the Hunter doesn't know about the glitch as well. Players may find themselves in a tricky situation if the Hunter is aware of the glitch, as it would be difficult to escape from this scenario.

Players should be careful when utilizing this glitch, as they may suffer penalties later, with miHoYo having cracked down on glitch use before. However, it is likely that this will simply be patched out in a future update, so if players want to try it out, the steps are very simple.

If players want to guarantee an easy win on the Dawn Winery map, they can take advantage of this glitch to secure their victory. It does provide an unfair advantage, so players should make sure they want to utilize this Genshin Impact glitch.

