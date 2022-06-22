Genshin Impact Gorou build guide in Version 2.7: Weapons, artifacts, and Talent priorities

Players interested in a Gorou build guide likely already have Itto or another Geo juggernaut in Genshin Impact 2.7. After all, he's the best Geo support option in the game so far.

If that is the case, it should go without saying that Gorou's build will primarily be support-oriented with some focus on his DEF due to his skillset.

Gorou is a one-note character as far as builds go in Genshin Impact, but that doesn't mean he's bad. Rather, he's just a simple support unit who makes Geo teams shine. This should be obvious, considering his Elemental Skill possesses a buff related to having three Geo units on the team.

Genshin Impact build guide: Normal Attacks are Gorou's lowest priority

He's a defensive support unit in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short summary of a Gorou build:

Weapons: Favonius Warbow

Favonius Warbow Artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams, Emblem of Severed Fate, Noblesse Oblige, The Exile

Husk of Opulent Dreams, Emblem of Severed Fate, Noblesse Oblige, The Exile Talent priority: Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attack

Weapons and artifacts will get more in-depth sections below. This section will briefly cover Gorou's ideal Talent Priority.

For starters, a good build will likely result in him barely doing any damage relative to the rest of the team. Hence, Normal Attacks are, by far, his lowest priority.

Both Gorou's Elemental Skill and Burst are good, but his Elemental Skill is a little bit more useful for his support capabilities (the DEF bonus becomes noticeable at higher levels).

Artifacts

Husk of Opulent Dreams can be farmed here in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The main artifacts to consider for Gorou are:

Husk of Opulent Dreams (2-piece and 4-piece)

Emblem of Severed Fate (2-piece)

Noblesse Oblige (4-piece)

The Exile (4-piece)

Husk of Opulent Dreams has obvious synergy with Gorou in Genshin Impact due to the fact that it boosts his DEF by 30%. Its 4-piece effect also boosts his DEF (and Geo DMG, but he won't do much damage either way).

Emblem of Severed Fate has a practical 2-piece effect (Energy Recharge +20%), but its 4-piece effect is useless on Gorou. For those who don't know, its 4-piece effect boosts the user's Elemental Burst DMG, and this character isn't built for damage.

Noblesse Oblige can be farmed here and is a generally useful support artifact set (Image via HoYoverse)

Noblesse Oblige's 2-piece effect is similarly insignificant on him, but the 4-piece effect is a generic teamwide buff that is useful for characters like Ningguang. Finally, The Exile is an underrated set that boosts Gorou's Energy Recharge and can also regenerate Energy for the team.

As far as artifact stats go, Genshin Impact players should prioritize DEF% and Energy Recharge on Gorou. If the user plans to use Favonius Warbow, they should also have a decent amount of CRIT Rate substats on his artifacts.

Weapons

Favonius Warbow is the easily weapon to slot on him (Image via HoYoverse)

There aren't any DEF-based Bows as of Genshin Impact 2.7, so Gorou has to rely on other support options. The two most popular ones are Favonius Warbow and Sacrificial Bow. The Favonius Warbow is more useful, as it allows him to act as a battery for his team (especially for Itto).

By comparison, a Sacrificial Bow helps him spam his Elemental Skill more often. That can be useful, but the extra Energy provided by the Favonius Warbow is far more valuable. However, it does require some CRIT Rate investment to trigger its effect more reliably and efficiently.

Elegy for the End is another good support option, although it has less Energy Recharge than Favonius Warbow, and its passive isn't as helpful in supporting Itto. If the player doesn't have Itto in Genshin Impact and wishes to use Gorou, then Elegy for the End is a good option to consider.

