Genshin Impact guide to get secret Inazuma furnishing blueprints from hidden Precious Chest

Some Genshin Impact players don't know about a certain hidden Precious Chest in Inazuma. This chest holds two secret furnishing blueprints.

It is on Watatsumi Island and contains the furnishing blueprints for War Drum: Line-Breaking Reverb and Ritual Shrine. The former is a 4-star furnishing blueprint, while the latter is a 3-star one. The Precious Chest is in the area used in the "Heart of Watatsumi" quest.

However, Genshin Impact players don't need to do a quest to access these items. This Precious Chest isn't out in the open, but one can still find it easily if they know where to look. It will be hidden underneath a rock, so players can bring a Claymore or Geo user to destroy it.

Genshin Impact guide: Secret Inazuma furnishing blueprints from the hidden Precious Chest

The chest's location is underground (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need to go to the east side of Watatsumi Island to get these secret furnishing blueprints. Go to the Teleport Waypoint east of Bourou Village and then head up north. These secret furnishing blueprints will be in a cave.

The general location shown above should give players an idea of where to go. They will have to jump off a cliff to find this cave.

Note: Go on the western side, not the east side.

Looking over the cliff (Image via Genshin Impact)

Go to the western side of the cliff. There will be a cave below this spot, although some players might find it hard to locate. It will be easier to see once a player jumps off. So go down toward the cave (which will be on the right side of the waterfall).

The cave's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Enter the cave. Head left and into the shallow water. Genshin Impact players will pass through one platform with fish statues before stopping at another. Look toward the left to see a suspicious rock.

This rock isn't just a piece of scenery. It's a breakable rock that hides the Precious Chest coveted by Genshin Impact players. Using Elemental Sight should confirm that.

Break this rock to reveal the secret Precious Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

A Geo or Claymore attack should break the rock instantly. Genshin Impact players should see a Precious Chest here. Open it to receive those secret Inazuma furnishing blueprints.

Genshin Impact players will receive furnishing blueprints for:

War Drum: Line-Breaking Reverb

Ritual Shrine

Now, they can learn it, craft it, and place it in their Serenitea Pot.

Crafting the secret Inazuma furnishing blueprints

The War Drum: Line-Breaking Reverb and Ritual Shrine furnishing blueprints (Image via Genshin Impact)

Crafting the 3-star Ritual Shrine requires the player to have eight Otagi Wood. It will fall under the building section in the Serenitea Pot.

Genshin Impact players need eight Maple Wood, four Fabric, and four Blue Dye to craft The War Drum: Line-Breaking Reverbs. It falls under the landscape section in the Serenitea Pot.

